Father of Checo Pérez revealed the multi-million dollar investment to create the Cancun GP

Father of Checo Pérez gave more details of the Cancun GP: “It will be the best in Formula 1” (Photo: Getty Images)

The fervor for formula 1 in Mexico continues to rise and in the midst of the struggle for Czech Pérez for him Drivers Championshiphis father Anthony Perez has begun to put intensity into the creation of the Cancun Grand Prixin the state of Quintana Roo.

This new career in Mexico has become an important part of the speech of the federal deputy, because according to the member of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), there is already a project presented to the leaders of the formula 1 to carry out this new event in Aztec lands, as part of the future expansion of the category.

On several occasions, he has mentioned some of the details that involve the Cancun GP; however, the last mention was in relation to the multimillion dollar amount that will require the circuit to see the light and be part of the calendar.

The city of Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo, is one of the most visited in Mexico by foreign tourists (Photo: EFE)

According to the father of Czech, Antonio Perez Garibaythe estimated figure to build the scenario is between MXN 400 and 600 million dollarsaccording to an interview with The Universal Sports, raised through private investment and would have the objective of securing the race by 2025.

“There are interested businessmen, both landowners and investorswe are making an economic fund at an international level”, Pérez Garibay expressed, especially since the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He denied that there is any kind of financial support from his administration.

“I have everything under control so that it doesn’t get out, because if I start giving names (of investors) they start making a series of comments. I am very reserved, I have already been with the new president of F1 (Stefano Domenicali) and we are going to continue walking in this way”, declared the father of Czech Pérez.

“It will be the best Grand Prix in the world and in the history of Formula 1″

Father of Sergio Checo Pérez, Antonio Pérez Garibay, federal deputy for MORENA (Photo: Instagram/@aperezgaribay)

According to the Mexican specialist Luis Manuel Chacho Lópezthe creation of a new Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico looks complicated, especially if it is sought to coexist on the calendar with the Mexico City GPwhich has been a success for the country and for the category.

Spain recently sought to have the Barcelona and Valencia circuits at the same time and they ended up alternating year after year, so hosting two races in the same season still seems far away, especially due to the arrival of Las Vegas y Miami to the United States, which will make up five races in North America from 2023: Canada, Austin, Miami, Las Vegas y CDMX.

It should be remembered that the objective of formula 1 it would be to expand the calendar, first to 25 races and even up to 30, according to Donciali himself:

“There is potential to reach 30 because of the interest we see around the world. It’s up to us to try to find the right balance considering where they would like to be in F1 and what are the historic values ​​that we need to see on the calendar.” Sky Sports.

Claudia Sheinbaum met with the president of Formula 1, Stefano Domenicali, in Mexico City (Photo: Twitter/@Claudiashein)

Regarding the track Pérez Garibay accepted the problems that the first project hadbut maintained that the plan is being followed without affecting the mangroves of the ecosystem.

“We are respecting the first project, there was a problem because one of the straights could touch one of the mangrovesnow, they are doing the relocation so as not to have any problem with the issue”, he sentenced, so beyond his position as deputy, he maintains his position of expanding Formula 1 in Mexico.

