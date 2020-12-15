Father Of DKB’s Yuku Passes Away

DKB member Yuku’s father has handed away.

On December 14, a supply from Courageous Leisure introduced, “Yuku’s father handed away on December 12 after his well being deteriorated as a consequence of continual sickness.”

Yuku is a member of Courageous Leisure’s boy group DKB, who made their long-awaited debut in February 2020 with their first mini album “Youth.” At present, DKB is selling their third mini album “GROWTH” with the title observe “Work Laborious.”

After receiving information of his father’s passing, Yuku left for Japan on December 13 to be together with his household. DKB will proceed their promotions in the intervening time with eight members.

We provide our deepest condolences to Yuku and his household.

