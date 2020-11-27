Father of Indian Software: TCS founder Fakir Chand Kohli, died at the age of 96, was found Padmabhushan in 2002

new Delhi: Fakir Chand Kohli, a veteran manager and leader who sowed the seed of the $ 190 billion information technology industry in India, died on Thursday at the age of 96. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and many industry personalities have mourned his death. Also Read – On Constitution Day, PM Modi remembers ‘Emergency’, said – It is necessary to remove laws that have lost importance with time

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Mr. F.C. Kohli will be remembered for his leadership contribution in the world of information technology. He was at the forefront of institutionalizing the culture of innovation and excellence in the technology world. Sad to his death. My condolences to his family and fans."

Kohli was the founding CEO of the country's top information technology company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Kohli, who studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was brought by JRD Tata himself in the Tata group.

Kohli was born in 1924 in Peshawar. Later he studied in Lahore. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honor in the country. Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad described Kohli as a visionary who led the establishment of the information technology industry in the country.

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran described him as a great figure who laid the foundation of the information technology revolution in the country. Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh called ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ of Indian software industry. Wipro chairman Azim Premji said in a statement that Kohli was the true pioneer of the Indian information technology industry. We followed his footsteps. Nascom, an organization of information technology companies, said that Kohli saw a future in the field of technology for the country and built TCS.

During an event in January, Infosys co-founder N.K. R. Narayana Murthy expressed his respect for Kohli by touching him. Industry association NASSCOM said that Kohli recognized the opportunity in technology and created a company like TCS.

Executive chairman of Happiest Mind Ashok Suta said that TCS has always remained undivided under Kohli’s leadership. He not only coined this strong company but also prepared such leaders who could carry on their work.

Group CEO Jayant Krishna of the UK-India Entrepreneur Council said that ‘Kohli felt sorry for his advice about the establishment of a world-class semi-conductor industry in the country and that is why India IT hardware Could not become the center of the industry. He wanted to develop software in Indian languages ​​so that there would not be asymmetry in the reach of digital technology, but he was also sorry for not doing so.