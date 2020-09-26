‘Father of the Bride’ Cast Reunites After 25 Years

After 25 years, the “Father of the Bride” household reunited on display screen, with extra members, for “Father of the Bride Half 3 (ish)” streaming solely on Netflix’s YouTube channel and Fb web page on Friday.

The movie, a remake of the 1950 authentic film of the identical title, tells the story of George Banks (Steve Martin), who has to come back to phrases along with his daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) getting married and shifting out. Diane Keaton performs his spouse, Nina.

The reunion, launched by Reese Witherspoon, was to profit the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit group devoted to offering meals to communities affected by disasters, comparable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Known as collectively by the Banks’ son, Matty (Kieran Culkin), for a particular marriage ceremony announcement, the household gathered for a Zoom name. Together with Martin, Keaton, Williams-Paisley and Culkin, George Newbern and Martin Quick reprised their roles as Annie’s husband Bryan MacKenzie and over-the-top European marriage ceremony planner Franck Eggelhoffer, respectively. All grown up, Georgie (Ben Platt) and Megan (Florence Pugh), the MacKenzie’s kids, additionally appeared on the name.

Newcomers included Rachel (Alexandra Shipp), a health care provider on the frontlines of the pandemic and Matty’s fiancé, and Robert De Niro, Rachel’s father, James.

Netflix teased the reunion occasion Wednesday morning with a brief video posted on Twitter, depicting a screen-recorded video of George checking his emails, which included messages about his latest masks order, Annie’s digitized marriage ceremony images and a reminder for a household video name on Sept. 25.

As the household catches up, viewers expertise correct nostalgia as George assumes his overprotective fatherly methods, checking in with the household about their cleansing rituals and the standing of the thousand masks he despatched them, and stressing the significance of disinfecting completely every little thing. When his household assures him there’s no want to fret, he explains he has by no means had to deal with such a worrying time — nicely, not since Annie’s marriage ceremony.

So, naturally, when Matty publicizes he referred to as the household collectively for a shock on-line marriage ceremony to Rachel, who simply completed a 24-hour shift and is quarantining in a lodge room, George freezes on display screen — and never consequently of technical difficulties. As soon as he processes his shock, and irritation with James for getting out of having to pay for an costly marriage ceremony, the festivities begin.

Rachel and Matty recite their vows, mimicking officiant Franck’s thick accent. As the marriage ceremony commences, Rachel is directed to discover a bouquet of flowers from the minibar and her mom’s marriage ceremony ring.

Montages of the movies play all through the Zoom name, and through the marriage ceremony, George narrates, “We mother and father by no means totally see our youngsters as grownups. We have a look at them and may nonetheless see the little child they was. The recollections of all these moments we shared stick with us. Not simply the massive ones, the ones all of us have images of, however the little ones — it’s particularly these recollections, the ones you’d suppose you’d neglect over time that we treasure the most.”

As soon as Matty and Rachel are pronounced husband and spouse, Franck’s Zoom background explodes in fireworks and music swells in tune to the joyous second. Following George’s toast, which emphasizes his happiness at lastly having a health care provider in the household, Georgie performs a rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “The Manner You Look Tonight,” bringing the celebration to an in depth.

All through the reunion particular, a banner prompted viewers to donate at wck.org/father.