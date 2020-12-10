‘Father of the Bride’ Home: Banks’ Family Home is Pasadena Colonial

Maybe no home in all of moviedom is extra well-known or beloved than the idyllic Colonial the place George Banks (Steve Martin) and his household lived in the 1991 comedy “Father of the Bride.” So iconic is the property that it virtually serves as a central character in the story. As George says, “This home is heat in the winter, cool in the summer time, and appears spectacular with Christmas lights. It’s an important home and I by no means wish to transfer.” He does change his tune briefly in the 1995 sequel, “Father of the Bride Half II” — which turns 25 this week! — by promoting the house to Mr. Habib (Eugene Levy) for a mere 24 hours earlier than shopping for it again at a extremely elevated value. Such a pad is positively value the hullabaloo!

Stated to be at 24 Maple Drive in posh San Marino, Calif., the charming two-story clapboard residence is truly situated at 843 S. El Molino Avenue in neighboring Pasadena. Properly, the entrance of it is, a minimum of. The yard scenes, together with the tear-jerking basketball segments, have been shot at a similar-looking Colonial slightly over two miles away at 500 N. Almansor St. in Alhambra. Nonetheless, the driveway, white-picket-fence-lined yard and picturesque vine-covered façade audiences fell in love with can all be discovered at the Pasadena home wanting very a lot as they did onscreen — minus the snow, swans and “tulip border” seen in the 1991 movie, which have been all simply set dressing.

The four-bedroom, four-bath, 4,339-square-foot dwelling was initially inbuilt 1913. Although George explains that the wedding ceremony of his daughter Annie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley), the topic of the first movie, value greater than the home (welcome to the ’90s, Mr. Banks!), right this moment Zillow values the place at nearly $3 million. Proudly owning a bit of film historical past, although? Properly, you’ll be able to hardly put a value on that.