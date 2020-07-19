Father takes care of the family by sewing, topper daughter told this wish in 12th

new Delhi: If any student or student is not expected to top the 12 boards of the entire state, but suddenly he comes to know that he has topped, then what can be a great pleasure for him. Nandita Haripal, who topped the art stream in the 12th board exam in Jharkhand, said that I was shocked when I heard the news. I did not expect that I would top the state exam. Also Read – ICSE, ISC Results 2020: CISCE Board releases 10th 12th result, check scores via these websites via SMS

Nandita’s dream is to become a journalist, topping the art stream in the 12th board examination of Jharkhand Board. She says I want to become a journalist. Nandita’s father is a teller and also works as domestic help. Also Read – This former international cyclist of India, who is treating a daughter battling TB after being guarded, calls for help from IOA

Jamshedpur: Nandita Haripal, daughter of a domestic help and a tailor, has topped the arts stream of Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 examinations. She says, “I was shocked when I heard the news. I expected expect that I would top the state exams. I want to become a journalist. ” pic.twitter.com/HV942vJ2Ki Also Read – JAC Jharkhand Board Class 9 Result 2020: Jharkhand Board released 9th result, check through this process – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Let me tell you that in the Class 12 examination of Jharkhand Academic Council, Nandita is the daughter of a domestic help worker and sewing person who helps in the livelihood of the family. Nandita said, “I was shocked when I heard the news. I did not expect that I would top the state exam. I want to be a journalist. “