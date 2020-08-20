Fatih Ozcan on Pleasure, Masculinity in Sarajevo Competition Pic ‘Mavzer’

When a wolf pack assaults the herd of a shepherd residing in the mountainous hinterlands of Anatolia, he vows to get a greater gun to guard himself, his sheep and his household: a Mauser, the so-called “king of rifles,” and probably the most highly effective gun of its time. He strikes a discount with an area supplier who agrees to offer him a rifle if he can show his mettle as a hunter. However quickly the person is overcome by pleasure, and as a bitter inheritance dispute together with his brother roils the calm of their village, his harmful obsession with the wolf that attacked his herd threatens to tear his household aside.

“Mavzer” is the characteristic directorial debut of Turkish filmmaker Fatih Özcan, who additionally wrote the screenplay. Produced by Teferruat Movie, it has its world premiere in competitors on the Sarajevo Movie Competition.

Özcan is a local of the rugged area that serves because the dramatic setting for “Mavzer.” He spoke to Selection from Anatolia concerning the petty jealousies and disputes that tear households aside, the harmful intuition that makes males like wolves, and the trauma inflicted when youngsters are disenchanted by their fathers and function fashions.

“Mavzer” is ready in the mountainous area of Anatolia the place you had been born. What impressed you to inform this story?

I used to be born right into a household that migrated to town from a village. Throughout my childhood I listened to many tales and met many individuals who had been like Veysi and his brother Bekir, the principle characters of the film. I’ve seen many damaged households due to [inheritances] and witnessed many brawls brought on by paltry disputes in my atmosphere. These had been individuals with primitive needs. Higher sneakers. A stronger canine. A backyard crammed with extra fertile bushes. A greater horse. A greater rifle. Nobody was actually in settling with what they’ve. On prime of that, they didn’t see themselves equal to others. It was as if all of them had a want for extra.

Then again, winters had been so harsh in our area and we skilled many wolf assaults. As a toddler I all the time puzzled why wolves wouldn’t kill solely what they wanted. Why had been they attacking to kill the entire herd, as a substitute of killing solely to get what they wanted? I noticed that there are similarities between males and wolves. Man’s most harmful state of being is similar because the wolf’s. When a wolf assaults a herd, it desires to kill all of the animals simply because it’s able to doing so. It’s the wolf’s intuition. Man’s most harmful state of being is once more his functionality. And the story of man changing into a wolf simply begins from right here. Functionality turns males into wolves, however after some time, this energy begins to destroy them.

There may be an elaborate cat-and-mouse sport between Veysi and the wolf that attacked his herd. It’s an obsession that appears to transcend a easy want to guard his sheep, and his fixation on the wolf finally turns into the topic of criticism from his members of the family. Why is his pursuit of the wolf so necessary to him?

The competitors between Veysi and the wolf truly originates from each being alpha people. An alpha wolf leaves marks to outline a sure space that belongs to him and protects that space from different wolves. Veysi can be the “alpha wolf” of his household. As an proprietor, Veysi has to guard his sheep. However the wolf entraps Veysi and assaults the herd. From that second on, Veysi will get obsessive about the wolf, as a result of the wolf infiltrates his personal land. His failure to guard his herd not solely reminds him of his different failures in life, but in addition makes him really feel powerless throughout the wolf’s raid. He turns into an alpha male unable to guard his land. That causes the criticism of the others, who even begin to mock Veysi. From then on, it turns into necessary to kill the wolf to regain his fame and show his energy to the others round him.

Visually, the movie is a examine in extremes: the snowy landscapes are virtually blindingly white, whereas the inside scenes are darkish and virtually claustrophobic. How did you and cinematographer Orçun Özkılınç work collectively to determine the temper of the movie?

Whereas working on the screenplay, I spent a very long time on easy methods to set the visible atmosphere. From the beginning I deliberate to set an unlimited, snow-covered panorama for the skin scenes, whereas the inside scenes can be tight, confined and layered with darkness and shadows. I began a seek for the atmosphere which lasted three months. I visited many villages and mountainous areas. I obtained the possibility to watch the village homes, the each day lifetime of the villagers and the sunshine inside the homes. I assumed I had time to search out the huge and spectacular geography that I needed.

After I noticed the Demirkazık Mountains, I knew that I’d discovered the outside panorama for the movie. After I returned to Istanbul with a whole lot of images of the area, I didn’t have a cinematographer. After I met with Orçun Özkılınç, I assumed he was the one to work as a director of images. We had many conferences, we labored on the script and examined the images. I informed him what sort of an exterior and inside environment I needed, and we began working on the visible of the movie. A month earlier than the beginning of the taking pictures, we traveled to the area and visited all the outside and inside environments. We took notes and made plans about what sort of gentle and how much digicam actions we’d use. We produced the photoboard. Orçun Özkılınç made an excellent contribution to the movie. I believe we now have performed an excellent job collectively.

Veysi’s uncle provides to offer him the Mauser rifle of the movie’s title in change for a wolf’s pelt. However he provides a warning: “The hunter should hunt the prey together with his thoughts earlier than the rifle.” It’s a lesson that Veysi doesn’t seem to be taught in the movie, as he struggles to regulate his personal violent passions. Why do you assume Veysi attaches a lot significance to the rifle? What does it imply to him?

The rifle is the image of energy for Veysi. He doesn’t assume there’s a likelihood that he will be weak. Nonetheless, the wolf trapped him and attacked the herd and proved that he’s smarter than Veysi. By saying, “The hunter should hunt the prey together with his thoughts earlier than the rifle,” his uncle truly warns him that he needs to be smarter than his prey. Veysi was trapped by the wolf, the one manner he can defeat the wolf is to behave smarter. So Veysi hunts a rabbit and chases the wolf until his lair, the place he passes the boundaries of violence. Enslaved by his greed to defeat the male wolf, he chooses to kill the entire household. Veysi’s motive to behave like this was the Mauser rifle he had, as a result of the Mauser rifle was probably the most highly effective rifle on the time. And Veysi calls for probably the most highly effective rifle as a result of he doesn’t wish to lose his fame and energy as soon as once more.

Veysi has a really tender relationship together with his son, Mustafa, who he’s making an attempt to lift to be man. All through the movie, we see reminders of the tasks a person carries in that society. However he appears to lose sight of what it means to be a father and function mannequin together with his cussed willpower to confront his brother, Bekir. Do you assume this portrait of masculine stubbornness and pleasure speaks to a bigger subject you see in Turkish society, or in the world at giant?

Mustafa is the one son of Veysi. His heir. Veysi has grown up taking his father as a task mannequin. Regardless that he’s an alpha male, he nonetheless has respect for his father. Considering that he needs to be a father to Mustafa, identical to his father was to him, he turns into delicate. He desires to show Mustafa how he can address the challenges of village life and the tough geography of the place they stay. In that sense, Veysi is an efficient father. Then again, Mustafa thinks that his father went too far throughout his battle with Mustafa’s uncle Bekir. From that second on, Mustafa thinks his father Veysi shouldn’t be a task mannequin for him anymore. As a result of he wasn’t anticipating uncooked violence from his father. As an unsuccessful function mannequin, Veysi feels embarrassed. Veysi, as we see in the movie, is a personality that may be seen not solely in Turkey, however in the entire world as properly. When youngsters all world wide expertise disappointment with their father, who they see as a task mannequin, they’re confronted with an excellent trauma. I believe the daddy and son story in the movie makes it extra common.