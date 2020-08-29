Fatima: How the Production Designer Crafted Sets Around Portugal

Director Marco Pontecorvo shot his movie “Fátima” solely on location in Portugal, not only for authenticity, however as a result of the Portuguese authorities additionally created a particular movie incentive package deal, giving the manufacturing a tax credit score.

The film, launched by way of PVOD and in theaters on Aug. 28, is predicated on historic occasions in 1917 when three younger kids reported seeing the Virgin Mary in the rural village of Fatima, Portugal whereas in the fields. The apparitions precipitated believers to flock to the website.

Set towards a backdrop of World Warfare I, Pontecorvo makes his English characteristic movie debut in the retelling of the story. The previous “Sport of Thrones” cinematographer sought to seek out the proper cities to movie in. He relied on manufacturing designer Cristina Onori to move viewers and the manufacturing to 1917. Collectively, they scouted round, selecting the cities of Tapada de Mafra, Coimbra, Tomar, Lisbon and Cidadelhe to function a backdrop.

Onori dug into archival pictures from the interval earlier than touring to Portugal and started taking a look at bricks in native villages, the fields and church buildings envisioning her units.

Cidadelhe, in Northeastern Portugal, served as the excellent location for Onori to construct the farming village since a lot of it had been untouched by fashionable development. “I added in olive groves and wheat fields,” she says including that she and Pontecorvo had traveled throughout Portugal to seek out the proper village. Even then she says, “it wasn’t straightforward in any respect. However Cidadelhe was like a ghost city and so lots of the buildings and homes nonetheless existed.”

However there have been nonetheless parts she wanted so as to add in to make the panorama seem inhabited and actual. “I had so as to add a lot to the panorama,” Onori explains. And since some homes didn’t have roofing, Pontecorvo relied on VFX to complete out the location in post-production.

For the monastery, Onori traveled again to the nation’s capital, Lisbon, to seek out an precise church.

One other key set was Lucia’s home. With a lot of the movie targeted on the 10-year-old who experiences the apparitions, discovering the proper home was crucial. In the finish, the home was constructed on a soundstage in Portugal. “We had no room for the digicam crew,” says Onori of different prospects. With the soundstage, the crew may have the flexibility to open partitions and transfer the set in keeping with what Pontecorvo wanted.

Onori made certain to stay to realism as attainable when it got here to her colour palette. She selected brown, tan and pure for the predominant colours, as a result of “blue was too costly for these folks at the moment.”

She added, “It was essential we stay in Portugal since Fatima itself is of cultural significance and a serious vacationer attraction for the nation.”