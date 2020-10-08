Fatima Salaria Joins Edinburgh TV Festival as Executive Chair

Fatima Salaria, managing director of Fremantle-backed outfit Bare, is the brand new govt chair of The Edinburgh TV Festival and its umbrella charity The TV Basis, taking up from So Tv co-founder Graham Stuart who’s leaving after three years within the place.

Salaria (pictured, left) will oversee the pageant and basis’s govt committee and work with the pageant group throughout the operational aspect of the group as effectively as in its charitable endeavours.

New appointments to the board of trustees for The TV Basis embody Channel 4’s head of inventive range Babita Bahal, Apple TV’s manufacturing govt for Europe/Africa Jackie Myburgh (pictured, proper) and Fulwell 73’s head of scripted Saskia Schuster.

Previous to becoming a member of Bare, Salaria, a revered trade chief and champion of range, was head of specialist factual at Channel 4. Following a merger with sister label Boundless, Salaria now oversees all output throughout Bare Tv’s slate of leisure, factual and specialist factual programming which incorporates “The Apprentice” and “Grand Designs.”

Salaria stated: “I can nonetheless keep in mind the fun of being on the pageant for the primary time and the thrill, and a contact of worry, at being requested to talk as a panelist, so to be requested to tackle this function now actually is a big honor. TV is altering and the Festival will mirror that whereas persevering with to be a spot the place we deliver our greatest concepts, problem ourselves and have a good time as effectively.”

Campbell Glennie, managing director of The Edinburgh TV Festival and TV Basis, stated: “We’re delighted that Fatima has agreed to affix us as govt chair. As a key member of our advisory committee this 12 months she was instrumental in bringing collectively some unimaginable periods that actually examined the place we’re as an trade, and he or she has supported all of our charitable schemes each step of the best way. Fatima’s urge for food for equity, change and accessibility matches our personal and I can’t wait to work along with her.”

“I’d additionally wish to thank Graham for his dedication, unequivocal help and enter over his tenure, and particularly all through a difficult 12 months,” Glennie added. “With Graham’s knowledge and steering we reinvented ourselves this 12 months to have our most attended, wide-reaching and inclusive version to this point.”