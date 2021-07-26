Fatima Sana Shaikh Wiki, Age, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an Indian actress who rose to reputation after taking part in the nature of Geeta Phogat (an Indian wrestler who offered India’s first gold medal in wrestling at 2010 Commonwealth Video video games) in 2016 blockbuster movie, Dangal. The actress made her appearing debut as a child artist with the 1997 film Chachi 420 with Kamal Haasan. She has featured in numerous motion pictures along with TV assortment. For added information about this gorgeous megastar, continue finding out with us.

Biography/Wiki

She used to be born on 11th January 1992 (age 29 years; as of 2021) in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, India. Her place of origin is Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her family and friends title her by means of the identify Fatty. She always had to be an actress and bought the first actual film of her lifestyles at the age of five in 1997, which used to be Chachi 420. In an interview, she knowledgeable that she left appearing in between after doing a child artist place as she used to be missing her school. Alternatively after some time, she became short of to appearing and started going for auditions.

Physically Glance

This budding actress is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs spherical 51 kg. She has dark brown eyes and her hair colour is black. Moreover, she has an hourglass resolve.

Family & religion

Regardless that her father is a Hindu, while her mother is a Muslim, Fatima considers herself an atheist.

Her father, Vipan Sharma, is a Hindu and belongs to Jammu, while her mother, Raj Tabbasum, is a Muslim from Srinagar.

Throughout the Eighties, her father shifted to Mumbai and bought married to Raj Tabassum there.

Occupation

She did her training from St. Xavier Over the top School, Mumbai and then did her graduation from Mithibai School, Mumbai. She used to be fascinated with appearing since her youth and always had to paintings in motion pictures.

Her dream of appearing were given right here true after she carried out a child artist’s place throughout the film Chachi 420. She used to be cherished and preferred by means of everyone for her process throughout the film.

In 2001, she did One 2 Ka 4; which used to be the 2d film of her occupation, starring prominent actors Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan.

Then, she carried out the nature of Zoya in 2008 film Tahaan.

On 16 March 2009, she made her TV debut on a ZEE TV on a daily basis cleansing cleaning soap Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo; wherein she carried out a destructive personality, Suman.

The an identical one year, she gave the impression in one different TV provide Ladies Explicit. Later, she gave the impression throughout the motion pictures very similar to Bittoo Boss, Table No. 21, and Akaash Vaani alternatively failed in making her position throughout the Indian film business.

Throughout the starting of 2015, she just about prevent her appearing dream as she didn’t get any paintings after giving moderately a couple of auditions. She decided to open a brand spanking new bankruptcy of her lifestyles and started running as a cinematographer.

Later within the an identical one year, she made her Telugu film debut with the film Nuvvu Nenu Okkatavudam! and Tamil film debut with the film O Kadhal Kanmani.

In 2015, she bought selected to play a lead place, Geeta Phogat throughout the highest-grossing movie of 2016, Dangal, after a longer audition process. This movie used to be the first hit of her occupation and in conjunction with her power-packed potency throughout the film, she were given right here into the limelight straight away.

In 2017, she used to be approached for one different movie Thugs of Hindostan; starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Katrina Kaif.

Awards

Throughout the one year 2018, Fatima Sana Shaikh honoured with the Best Movement Actress Award for the movie Dangal at the 4th Jackie Chan Movement Movie Week in China.

Favourite Problems

Her all-time favourite movie is “American Psycho.”

She prefers finding out in her loose time. Her favourite books embody Only Love Is Precise by means of Brian Weiss, Many Lives by means of Brian Weiss, Many Masters by means of Brian Weiss, and additional.

She is a large fan of Brian Weiss; an American psychiatrist and writer.

Car Collection

She owns a Hyundai Creta.

Main points

In the course of the filming of Dangal, she stayed at Aamir Khan’s earlier place of dwelling in Mumbai for 6 months along side Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, and Suhani Bhatnagar.

To meet the must haves of her place for Dangal, she underwent a rigorous training for just about 6 months. She used to practice a strict regimen which embody gym, strive against for three hours, have lunch, learn about Haryanvi, have dinner, and then sleep.

While rehearsing for a wrestling scene for Dangal, she misjudged the timing, and because of this, fractured her ankle.

She is a hub of skills. As opposed to appearing and pictures, she is a good dancer too.

