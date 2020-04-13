Fauci confirms reports Trump rebuffed social distancing advice – video

US public properly being adviser Dr Anthony Fauci seemed on CNN’s State of the Union program to substantiate a bombshell New York Events doc which said he and totally different Trump administration officers useful the implementation of bodily distancing to wrestle the coronavirus in February, nonetheless had been rebuffed for almost a month.

US coronavirus updates: liveblog

I warned of Trump’s assault on science. Nonetheless I in no way predicted the horror that lay ahead

Proceed learning…

