Faye Dorn Joins ‘Divorce’ Producer Merman Television as Head of Drama

Faye Dorn is becoming a member of Merman Television within the newly created position of head of drama. She joins from Fifty Fathoms and Tiger Facet, the place she has been govt producer of “Domina” for Sky Studios.

Dorn will work alongside Merman co-founders Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountford, with a remit to supervise the event and manufacturing of unique dramas and additional construct on the corporate’s scripted content material output.

Merman’s current TV initiatives embrace “There She Goes” for BBC Two/Britbox, “This Method Up” for Channel 4/Hulu, “Motherland” for BBC Two, “Frayed” for Sky One/ABC Australia, “Ladies” on the Verge for W/RTE2, “Disaster” for Channel 4/Amazon and “Divorce” for HBO. Upcoming initiatives embrace “Frank of Eire” for Channel 4/Amazon and “Housebroken” for Fox. Merman lately co-produced its first function movie, the Phyllida Lloyd-directed “Herself,” which premiered at Sundance.

Dorn was beforehand govt producer of drama at Large Speak, overseeing the event of their unique drama slate. Earlier she working with Cowboy Movies and creator Ronan Bennett on “High Boy” for Netflix and govt produced “Fortitude” for Sky Atlantic and Amazon. She began her profession at Firm Photos, firstly in improvement for George Faber through the manufacturing of “Shameless” and HBO’s Era Kill, and was half of the event group on E4 collection “Skins.” She additionally govt produced long-running BBC One collection “Inspector George Gently.”

Mountford mentioned: “Faye brings a wealth of expertise in drama manufacturing and improvement, alongside wonderful relationships that span the business and we’re completely delighted to welcome her to the group. The introduction of this new position marks an thrilling landmark for Merman, as we additional broaden our award-winning scripted manufacturing and search out a slate of charming, unique new dramas.”

Horgan added: “Faye is sensible with writers. Anybody who’s labored together with her desires to do it once more. She’s as pushed and hungry and excited by the chances of TV as we’re and I can’t wait to make nice reveals together with her.”

Merman has a funding and first-look distribution take care of Sky Studios and NBC Common World Distribution.