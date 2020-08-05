Faye exposes Geoff’s lies in Coronation Street family betrayal

Each time the online closes in on Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) in Coronation Street the slippery abuser manages to speak his method out of bother – however may his personal granddaughter be the one to convey him down after exposing his newest terrible lie?

Faye Windass (Ellie Leech) witnessed Geoff arguing with a thriller girl on the road earlier this week, and was understandably suspicious when she overheard him deceive the police on Wednesday fifth August that no such argument occurred – regardless of landlady Jenny Connor additionally insisting she noticed the aggressive altercation.

Viewers know the girl in query was Elaine Jones (Paula Wilcox), the primary Mrs Metcalfe who Geoff says died many years in the past, and actual mum to Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine), who grew up believing Geoff’s late second spouse Tess was his mom.

Confused Faye reported again to dad Tim and stepmum Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) concerning the discrepancy in Geoff’s story, explaining when she questioned the pensioner he was dismissive, saying he was having a go at a random girl who wasn’t observing social distancing correctly.

Geoff then confirmed up on the home to berate Sally for stirring it with the cops over Elaine’s disappearance, banishing Faye so the ‘adults’ may discuss – not realising she had already dropped the bombshell of his newest porkie.

As Faye succinctly put it, if it was simply an argument about social distancing why didn’t he point out it to the cops?

Elaine has not been seen for the reason that sinister second when Geoff threatened her in the ginnel and warned her to avoid Tim so he didn’t discover out she was telling the reality. Later, Geoff destroyed the sim card from Elaine’s cellphone and smiled smugly to himself, however the viewers doesn’t know what really occurred to his terrified ex and he or she has now been reported as a lacking particular person.

Having fooled abused spouse Yasmeen Metcalfe (Shelley King) and pulled the wool over Tim’s eyes his total life, Geoff is struggling to defend himself in opposition to Yasmeen’s crusading granddaughter Alya Nazir (Sair Khan) and sus Sal – may Faye be a part of the ranks and switch in opposition to her personal grandfather if she doesn’t purchase his lies?

If a shy, unassuming teenage waitress introduced down cleaning soap’s largest villain that may be a correct twist.

