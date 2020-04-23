Fb, CNN International Partner on ‘Tales of Ramadan’ Series – Variety

Fb is rolling out a 10-part sequence with CNN International as half of a slate of programming collaborations celebrating Ramadan through the coronavirus pandemic.

The short-form CNN International sequence is entitled “Collectively Aside: Tales of Ramadan,” with five-minute episodes focusing on weekly themes similar to household, neighborhood, spirituality, wellness and hope, and illustrated by private tales advised by way of interviews and first-person accounts.

Whereas the CNN partnership marks the one information collaboration, leisure initiatives embrace partnerships with Arab digital platform 7AWI, Shoof, Charisma Group and Roya TV.

Partnerships may also assist present linear and VOD Ramadan broadcast schedules, with anticipated sequence premieres internet hosting full sequence runs on Fb, in addition to including unique highlights, pre-shows and after-shows as extra content material.

Fb mentioned it marked the most important week for stay broadcasts throughout its ‘Religious’ pages for the reason that launch of Fb Reside in April 2016. The social media big highlighted that between April 6-12, the quantity of folks tuning into religious stay broadcasts elevated greater than threefold for the reason that identical interval in March.

The reveals will launch on Fb Watch on Thursday, the primary day of Ramadan, and run for 4 weeks. Movies might be accessible to view on every companion’s Fb web page, and might be discoverable underneath the deal with #RamadanTogether.

Louise Holmes, director of media partnerships for EMEA at Fb, mentioned: “With the world going via such a tough time, and household and associates unable to come back collectively in particular person, now greater than ever it’s so necessary that we create alternatives for connection on our platforms.

“In recognition of these new realities, now we have collaborated with companions all over the world to be able to shine a lightweight on communities who’re utilizing their voices just about this 12 months, to signify the various methods of how Ramadan is skilled,” mentioned Holmes.

The complete listing of partnerships is beneath (all descriptions supplied by Fb):

NEWS

CNN International – “Collectively Aside: Tales of Ramadan” (EMEA)

CNN International will inform the story of how persons are staying collectively, aside, throughout unprecedented occasions – spotlighting these bringing the spirit of togetherness right into a digital statement. Every week “Collectively Aside: Tales of Ramadan” will focus on a special theme and inform these inspiring and heartwarming tales throughout English language and Arabic Fb platforms. The weekly themes might be: household, neighborhood, spirituality, wellness and hope – with the ultimate video of the sequence together with how persons are observing Eid as a substitute of their common journey plans. CNN International will inform these tales via interviews, first-hand accounts and consumer content material from contributors about Ramadan, the influence of COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines and the way they’ve modified the best way they stay, work and socialize throughout – and in preparation of – this second within the calendar compared to earlier years. [10 episodes, 5 minutes each]

ENTERTAINMENT

7AWI (Worldwide)

7awi might be launching seven unique reveals on Fb Watch throughout their life-style pages together with Layalina, Sa2eh and Alqiyady. The reveals, entitled ‘Caffeine’; ‘The Weekly Brew’; ‘The 12 months in Assessment 2020’; ‘Makeover in 5’; ‘Finances Journey; ‘Dars Arabi’ and ‘Jusoor Cultural’ – will span life-style, cooking and sweetness themes, and vary from 3-20 minutes per episode.

Shoof (Worldwide)

4 new Shoof Drama sequence might be aired on Fb shortly following their on-demand premieres on Shoof, as half of their scheduled Ramadan programming. The sequence Waklinha Walaa 2, Wlad Imbaba, Hawajis Abira and Mayyada W Wlada will air day by day with 45-minute episodes, and span comedy, household dramas and sitcoms. To enrich the programming, Shoof may also host present clips and highlights.

Charisma Group (Worldwide)

Unique leisure information, behind-the-scenes interviews and after-shows will air on Fb Watch as half of ‘Leisure Tonight Bil Arabi’ televised Ramadan content material, alongside clip and highlights from unique broadcasts.

Roya TV (Worldwide)

Unique pre-show and after-show content material will air on Fb as half of Roya TV’s Ramadan programming schedule.

PUBLIC FIGURES

NAS Each day: Tales of Ramadan (Singapore, Indonesia)

Premiering on Thursday, 23 April on the Nas Each day Fb web page, the eight-episode sequence takes viewers on a journey via the completely different elements of Ramadan, from fasting to charitable giving. The sequence will check out the completely different ways in which Ramadan is well known all over the world, together with within the gentle of COVID-19. In Singapore, Nas meets with native Fb neighborhood, Free Meals For All (FFFA), who distributes halal-certified meals and groceries to the needy, and in addition runs a neighborhood fridge in Yishun. In Indonesia, Nas Each day companions with native comic, Cameo Challenge, for a lighthearted take a look at some of the struggles of the fasting ritual.

Khalid Al Ameri (UAE)

Khalid Al Ameri might be completely internet hosting 4 movies (as soon as per week) over the Ramadan interval, and can present him travelling to completely different elements of the world to highlight communities with inspiring tales to inform. The episodes are entitled ‘The Balikbayan Field’, ‘A Muslim and A Church’, ‘An Arab in Kerela’ and ‘When Arab Travels’. As well as, he may also air a weekly present of excellent news referred to as ‘Information like This’.

Ahmad Al Shugairi (Saudi Arabia)

Ahmed Al-Shugairi might be internet hosting common movies on Fb Watch to have fun Ramadan together with his neighborhood, together with a movie in regards to the period of synthetic intelligence, during which he presents the newest developments and futuristic tasks all over the world. He may also host a day by day Ramadan present referred to as ‘Hope Makers’ (30 episodes), with every episode honoring one particular person/establishment that pursues a humanitarian purpose.

Mohamed Abdulle & Basma Khalifa (U.Okay.)

Fb and Instagram Creators Mohamed Abdulle and Basma Khalifa might be sharing how they are going to be celebrating Ramadan this 12 months, utilizing social platforms to come back collectively and talk about with others how they plan to have fun this 12 months’s unprecedented spiritual pageant. Marking the beginning of Ramadan, collectively, they’ve made a brief video entitled ‘Ramadan Tales’ which sees them joined by influential creators similar to life-style influencer Dina Tokio, mannequin Mariah Idrissi and BBC Radio presenter Mim Shaikh, exploring the variations between their cultures and the way they and their communities have fun Ramadan.