FBI Raids Del Information, Ex-Label of Narco Singer Gerardo Ortiz – Variety

The FBI performed a raid on Friday of the workplaces of Del Information, a label based mostly in Bell Gardens that’s well-known for producing narco music.

A SWAT group was introduced in to execute the search warrant, which is being stored below seal. Video taken by a bystander confirmed brokers showing to drive open the entrance door and utilizing a flash-bang gadget.

No arrests had been made, and the FBI declined to touch upon the investigation.

Del Information is in a high-profile authorized dispute with Gerardo Ortiz, a norteño singer-songwriter well-known for his narco ballads. In 2019, Del Information sued the singer, alleging that he had insisted on being paid for performances in money in order to evade taxes. The go well with additionally said that Ortiz had lengthy had issues with the Inner Income Service, and that the label had as soon as needed to lend him cash to pay his again taxes.

The label additionally claimed that Ortiz had carried out a present in Mexico for an alleged trafficker, which drew the eye of the U.S. authorities.

In an announcement on Friday, the label mentioned that the investigation was associated to Ortiz.

“We’re capable of affirm that the Federal Bureau of Investigation got here to the workplaces of Del Information immediately and took a quantity of supplies that we perceive relate to the FBI’s investigation of our former artist, Gerardo Ortiz,” the corporate mentioned. “To the perfect of our information, Del Information will not be a topic, however merely a supply of data for the FBI’s investigation into Mr. Ortiz. We’ve cooperated totally with the FBI and can proceed to take action.”

Ortiz issued an announcement by means of his firm, Badsin Leisure, claiming that the brokers had additionally searched the house of the label’s CEO, Jose Angel del Villar.

“To our information the search by the FBI at Del Information workplace and Mr. Del Villar’s residence doesn’t contain Mr. Ortiz,” Ortiz’s firm mentioned.

Del Information’ consultant couldn’t affirm or deny whether or not Del Villar’s residence was searched. An FBI spokeswoman confirmed {that a} residence in Huntington Seashore was searched, however declined to say who lives there. Public data, nonetheless, hyperlink the tackle to Del Villar.

Ortiz filed his personal grievance towards Del Villar and Del Information in 2019, accusing the label of underpaying him by thousands and thousands of {dollars}. The singer claimed that the label had engaged in fraudulent accounting practices, and had didn’t account for a whole lot of reveals.

Ortiz additionally alleged that Del Information acted as each his supervisor and his writer, posing a transparent battle of curiosity.

“Villar and Del put on many hats, so many who the conduct is unprecedented within the leisure trade,” Ortiz alleged in a Labor Commissioner grievance filed final August. “The elemental duties of an agent are to carry the pursuits of the consumer/principal/artist forward of the pursuits of the agent, to not make secret income and to make sure full disclosure. None of this has occurred. Villar is secretive, condescending, abusive and evasive.”

Del Information signed Ortiz to a contract in 2009. The label says it launched the singer to change into one of the highest Mexican-American musical artists.

In 2016, Ortiz was arrested by Mexican authorities on the Guadalajara airport and accused of selling violence within the video for the track “Fuiste mía.” Within the video, Ortiz portrays a drug lord who stuffs his girlfriend within the trunk of a automobile and units the automobile on fireplace.