FCUK Film Assessment: Fullto Clumsy, Utter Khangali

Movie: FCUK

Score: 1/5



Banner: Sri Ranjith Motion pictures

Forged: Jagapathi Babu, Raam Kaarthik, Ammu Abhirami, Ali, Daggubati Raja and others

Track: Bohemian Ceciroleo

Cinematography: Shiva G.

Editor: Kishore Maddali

Artwork: JK Murthy

Manufacturers: KL Damodar Prasad

Written and path: Vidayasagar Raj

Newsletter date: February 12, 2021

The name “FCUK” aroused interest. As a result of this kind of name, we don’t affiliate both with Jagapathi Babu, nor with the manufacturing space that produced neat circle of relatives entertainers comparable to “Ala Modalaindi”.

The fresh name and the other types of promotions have created a excellent buzz round this low finances film.

Did the film paintings? Let’s in finding out.

Tale:

Maphik (Raam Karthik) is the son of a businessman Fhani Bhupal (Jagapathi Babu). The spouse of 60-year-old Fhani gave up the ghost a few years in the past and he turns into Casanova. He owns a condom advertising and marketing corporate.

Maphik loves a circle of relatives physician named Umaa (Ammu Abhirami), who’s already engaged. Nonetheless, Umaa is of the same opinion to head on a date with Kaarthik for 3 days, as a result of she misplaced a problem.

This leads to a few lengthy and loopy romantic episodes. Whilst he has issues of Umaa, his existence takes a special flip when his father brings Chitti, a child. Fhani Bhupal says that Chitti is his daughter with considered one of his enthusiasts.

What occurs now?

Performances by means of artists:

Why on earth did the 50-plus Jagapathi Babu who has controlled to determine his occupation as a villain and persona artist consider this foolish persona? It’s uncomfortable to look him bragging about his ‘Casanova’ symbol at this age. With visual wrinkles at the neck and getting old pores and skin, he does a wide variety of awkward movements.

Raam Kaarthik seems to be excellent, however has inadequate appearing talents. Ammu Abhirami’s persona is loopy. Ali’s comedian sequences are a transparent instance of ways dated the scenes are.

Technical excellence:

The film doesn’t even be offering a tight output from a technician. Mediocre paintings by means of all technicians.

Highlights:

No

Drawback:

Ridiculous tale

Outrageously dangerous path

Silly dialogues with double that means

No rhyme and reason why

Research

A film will also be excellent, dangerous or reasonable. “FCUK”, which stands for “Father Chitti Umaa Kaarthik”, is past all that. It’s outrageously silly, an instance of stupidity. There are many scenes within the film that display the director and writers’ folly. The movie smacks of low-level considering and idiocy.

Surprise how Damodara Prasad, who produced such new-age movies as “Ala Modalaindi”, gave the fairway gentle to this senseless paintings?

The place to start out and the place to finish? That is this kind of clueless movie.

Umaa, performed by means of Ammu Abhirami, is a physician by means of career. However she does the whole thing however deal with the sufferers. She and her colleague are involved that males don’t seem to be having a look at them. Umaa additionally says that her first date went flawed as a result of she farted within the automobile.

In considered one of Allari Ravi Babu’s craziest motion pictures, there used to be a scene a couple of child’s diaper touchdown on a hero’s face. The similar scene is repeated right here.

The romantic track between Karthik and Umaa will take a look at your endurance. The director additional assessments our endurance and springs up with out of date comedy tracks with Ali and Grasp Bharath.

We will cross on and on in regards to the plethora of dumbest scenes this film has, however let’s prevent ranting right here. In brief, ‘FCUK’ is for sure one of the crucial worst motion pictures we’ve noticed lately. With the intermission, you can not sit down at the seats and take a look at to flee from the theater.

Backside-line: What the FCUK!

