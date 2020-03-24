General News

FDA allows AliveCor’s AI ECG to detect coronavirus drug-induced heart problems

March 24, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Tech Information

Go away a remark

The FDA has given specific diagnostic permission to a client ECG dimension software program throughout the fight in opposition to coronavirus-related deaths, for distinctive causes.Study Additional



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment