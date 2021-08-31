FDA Updated Scopes of Side Effects of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine

Medical assistant Mariasha Davis extracts the Modern COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: REUTERS)

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that there is an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in people who receive Moderna’s vaccine against COVID-19, especially in men under 40 years, and even higher among the 18-24 age group. The publication of the report comes after some experts alerted about this medical condition in June.

In a prospectus update on Monday, the FDA contends that “post-marketing data demonstrates an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in the 7 days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among men under 40 years of age than among women and older men. The observed risk is higher in men between 18 and 24 years of age ”.

“Although some cases required intensive care support, available data from short-term follow-up suggest that most people have had a resolution of symptoms with conservative treatment. Information on possible long-term sequelae is not yet available.. The CDC has published considerations related to myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination, including vaccinating people with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis, ”the FDA reported.

Prior to this update, the FDA stated: “Myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) have occurred in some people who have received the Modern COVID-19 Vaccine. In most of these people, symptoms began within days of receiving the second dose of Modern COVID-19 Vaccine. The probability of this happening is very low. You should seek medical attention immediately if you have any of the following symptoms after receiving the Modern COVID-19 Vaccine: Chest pain, shortness of breath, feeling like your heart is racing, fluttering or pounding ”.

The difference is that after months of clinical studies of people who received both doses of Moderna inoculatne New conclusions can be drawn about the extent of side effects.

A man being inoculated with Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine in Tokyo, Japan (Photo: Reuters)

In addition, the FDA warned about the syncope (fainting), which can occur when a vaccine is given. “Procedures must be in place to prevent injuries from fainting“Recommended in the report.

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the middle layer of the heart wall “It can affect the heart muscle and the electrical system of the heart, which reduces the ability of the heart to pump and can cause rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias),” according to the Mayo Clinic in the US.

While Pericarditis is an inflammation and also irritation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart (pericardium). According to the Mayo Clinic, “Pericarditis often causes sharp chest pain and sometimes other symptoms. Chest pain occurs when the irritated layers of the pericardium rub against each other ”.

After the publication of the FDA on Monday, the shares of the pharmaceutical company Moderna in the United States fell by 3.11%.

In June, a group of experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) warned that there is a “probable association” between some inflammatory heart conditions in adolescents and young adults and the second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine, but highlighted that It “rarely” happens.

In a regular meeting, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) explained that some cases of myocarditis have been registered in the USA and of pericarditis. “The clinical presentation of myocarditis cases after vaccination has been different, occurring more frequently within a week after the second dose, with chest pain as the most common presentation, ”said the pediatric cardiologist Matthew Oster, who is a doctor in the CDC’s National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities.

Experts noted that there have been reports 267 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis among those under 30 years of age after receiving the first dose and 827 reported cases after the second, while there are 132 additional cases where the number of doses received is unknown. Total, There have been more than 1,200 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis in young people who received the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna, according to a series of slide shows released this Wednesday during the meeting. For both combined vaccines, there were 12.6 cases of cardiac inflammation per million doses.

