Fear at Juventus: Paulo Dybala had to be replaced due to a left knee injury

Paulo Dybala was injured in the match between Juventus and Sassuolo

They ran 40 minutes of the first half in the duel between Juventus y Sassuolo when Paulo Dybala collided with the also Argentine Gianluca Ferrari. In the next action, he turned with his left foot on the grass and felt a pain in the knee at the moment of twisting. Moments later, he collapsed on the grass and asked for medical attention, already convinced that the game was over for him.

The forward, 27, should have been replaced by Dejan Kulusevski, in the second unforeseen situation that coach Andrea Pirlo had to go through: before, also due to an ailment, it was McKennie who had to leave the field (Adrien Rabiot entered in his place).

The good news is that he withdrew from the pitch on his own, but in Italy they speculate that, at the very least, he will miss the match against Inter on January 17 for Serie A in Italy. This is a decisive clash, given that the Neroazzurro He is the escort of Milan in the Calcio standings.

At the end of the game, Andrea Pirlo, the team’s coach, detailed the degree of the injury: “Dybala has a contusion trauma to the collateral, he has discomfort. We will see how he is in the next few days, we hope it is nothing serious, “he told television. Sky Sport.

Dybala has a contusion trauma to the collateral of his left knee (Reuters)

Paulo goes through a season marked by various difficulties, beyond registering two goals in the League and one in the Champions League. A slow set-up at the start, injuries and the novel for the renewal of his contract marked his journey in 2020/2021.

In six seasons, the former Institute accumulates a total of 242 games with the shirt of the Old lady in which scored 98 goals. Looking ahead to the negotiations, although both parties are optimistic, the 10 would have asked to double his current salary (he currently charges USD 9.2 million) and from the club they do not want to give in. “Dybala too knows that he has to show further on the field”, Was the answer of Andrea Agnelli, club president.

In recent days, moreover, a former Italian soccer star was very critical of Paulo. “All his coaches at Juventus did not consider it necessary, so I wonder if he is a champion or a great player. For me he is not a champion, he does not make a difference. He has good goals as I saw them do Christmas, a Badge… But if you want to wear Juventus 10, you must be at a higher level. I have the feeling that when they put pressure on him, he pisses on himself. And then he asks for 10 million per season. But please … “, he declared Antonio Cassano, Unfiltered.

We will have to wait for what the studies indicate. And how much recovery time the injury will take for Dybala.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

