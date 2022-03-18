Fear for the Belarusian tennis player Azarenka: she tweeted against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and closed her social media profiles

Victoria Azarenka’s social media profiles were deleted after she tweeted against Russia’s attacks on Ukraine (USA TODAY Sports)

Uncertainty in the world of tennis due to the situation of the Belarusian Victoria Azarenkawhose social media profiles were removed after having spoken out against the invasion of Russia a Ukraine. The athlete has not yet referred to it and the mystery is growing around why this happened.

“It breaks your heart to see how many innocent people have been affected by this violence and will continue to be affected”tweeted the 32-year-old tennis player in the context of an attack in which her country, Belarussupports the nation’s plans for Vladimir Putin.

Azarenka was news, current runner-up of Indian Wellsmade headlines this week having been eliminated on Monday in the third round of the American tournament against the Kazakh Elena Rybakina, in a game in which he had to stop playing because of tears. With an hour of play, the European he was down 6-3 and 2-2 when he broke serve.

The Belarusian, 32, made another attempt to serve but ended up bringing her hand to her face and crouched down crying, leaning on the racket. The chair umpire came over to ask her if she needed help. “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” she replied several times the double winner of the Australian Open (2012 and 2013), who played with various protections on his right arm.

Victoria Azarenka was two-time Australian Open champion (USA TODAY Sports)

After a few minutes of pause, Azarenka she resumed the match and won that game with her serve to the applause of the public on center court, who tried to cheer her up. HoweverRybakina took the win in the second set and the ticket to the round of 16: “It was a difficult moment. I just hope everything is okay with Vika because I don’t know what happened. I was just trying to focus on each point, not look at her, “explained the anador.

“I can only see that we kept playing and she kept fighting. Nobody understood what was happening. If I had called the physio or the doctor, it would be one thing. But we stopped for a couple of minutes and then we continued playing, “he said. Rybakina, 22 years old. “I would say that the rules are probably not for everyone.”

Like the rest of the Russian and Belarusian participants, Azarenka competed in Indian Wells without a flag or other symbols of her country due to Moscow’s military offensive against Ukraine.. Before the start of Indian Wells, on whose center court the Ukrainian flag waves as a gesture of solidarity, the athlete had stated on Twitter that she was “devastated” by the people affected by the war and she wished her a speedy end.

The opinion of the tennis player against the invasion of Russia a Ukraine It is not a minor issue in your nation. Belarus is governed by the dictator Alexander Lukashenkomain ally of Vladimir Putin. At the beginning of March, the UN published a report on that nation in which it assures that there “not only the violations inflicted on people trying to exercise their basic human rights, but also underlines the inability of victims to access justice”, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. In this context, concern about Azarenka’s situation is growing.

