Fear in the air: the video of the problems he had to land the plane that was moving Manchester City

The problems that the Manchester City plane had to land

Manchester City traveled to Portugal to open their key to the knockout stages of the Champions League and the first stage put them with one foot in the next instance after completing a 5-0 win against Sporting Lisbon in the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Josep Guardiola’s squad returned with the joy of having almost all the ticket closed to continue in the highest international competition, but the return was not all smiles.

The team was to land at Manchester Airportbut weather complications forced move the aircraft more than 500 kilometers from the site to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. While there were no official statements as of yet from those present on the plane, a video of more than two minutes of the pilots having trouble avoiding strong winds quickly went viral.

Account “AviationUpclose” filmed the exact moment when the Boeing 757 G-ZAPX of Titan Airways tried to land unsuccessfully in Manchester, while the complications generated by the winds were seen. The specialized profile reported that at that time there were gusts of up to 40 knots and that the flight commanders had to rotate for 15 minutes in the area until they finally received the order to leave for Liverpool.

“We can confirm that the plane carrying the first team home from Lisbon landed safely in Liverpool, after strong winds forced a diversion from Manchester.limited himself to reporting the official account of the citizens. “It’s great to welcome Manchester City to the football capital of England this afternoon, after their flight was diverted from their home airport due to high winds,” Liverpool Airport detailed at the time.

Over the past few days, parts of the UK have been hit by the storm Dudley and the storm Eunice. As reported, at the time the City flight tried to descend, the city of Manchester was receiving the climatological power of Dudley. On Wednesday he weighed a yellow alert over Manchesteralthough as reported by Manchester Evening Newson Friday the region prepares to cope with the blows of Eunice that “could be even more damaging, with stronger winds and the possibility of heavy snowfall”. The newspaper The Guardian highlighted that the Met Office issued a red weather warning for the south coast of Wales and the south west of England: “It could be the worst storm to hit the UK in 30 years”.

Manchester City beat Sporting Lisbon 5-0 for the Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

Meanwhile, after passing this shock, the Guardiola’s City prepares to receive Tottenham on Saturday for the 26th date of a Premier League that has him as the absolute leader with a difference of nine points over his escort Liverpool. With an FA Cup duel and the city classic against United for the local tournament in between, the citizens They will close their key to the Champions League round of 16 only on March 9 at the Etihad Stadium.

