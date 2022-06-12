Fear Not For XCOM: Firaxis Clarifies Future Of Strategy RPG Series

“I’ll just say that XCOM is definitely not dead,” say the creators of Midnight Suns.

As promised, Marvel’s Midnight Suns was one of the big guests at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, giving us a glimpse of some of the new heroes and villains featured in Firaxis’ deck-building RPG set in the darkest reaches of the Marvel universe, but in addition, those responsible also granted an interview to various media, giving us headlines to comment on the study.

Going into flour, the director of XCOM and XCOM 2, Jake Solomon, took advantage of the presentation of the Marvel video game a few days ago to talk about his great franchise, Will XCOM ever return? “As long as I’m alive, as long as Firaxis is alive, XCOM is… I won’t even say taking a break. I’ll just say that XCOM is definitely not dead“, assured in a talk granted to the VGC portal.

With a launch of the series in 2020, XCOM: Chimera Squad, which we gave a good account of in 3DJuegos, there was not much reason for concern, but it is good to know that from Firaxis, in the face of these new adventures with IP as successful as those of Marvel , they continue to have among their thoughts to return sooner rather than later to the saga that has elevated them in recent years along with the latest Civilization VI.

But before moving on to future projects, Firaxis have to finish embroidering Marvels Midnight Suns, to be released this October 7 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Waiting for new details about its launch on Nintendo Switch. If you want to delve into the RPG, don’t hesitate to take a look at Toni Piedrabuena’s impressions with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, analyzing several of the keys to its gameplay.

