Fear of Corona, no paper copy of ordinances will be distributed in upcoming parliament session

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Monday that during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, no paper copy of the ordinances will be distributed to the MPs in view of Kovid-19 and instead a digital copy will be made available to them. Several ordinances implemented by the government are expected to come to Parliament in the coming session.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement, "Members are informed that in view of the current state of the Kovid-19 epidemic and in order to prevent the spread of infection, it has been decided that the paper of ordinances from the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha The copy will not be distributed as there may be a transition from physical handling to paper."

It said, however, that the digital copy of the ordinance would continue to be distributed to members. The Lok Sabha Secretariat is making necessary arrangements including ensuring physical distance for the session. Sources said that the date of the session has not been decided yet, but it is unlikely to be held before the second week of September.

According to the rules, the House should meet before 23 September as there should be no difference of more than six months between the two sessions.

