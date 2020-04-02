‘Fearing the worst’: Arizona sends in National Guard to help stricken Navajo Nation

Equipment is sorely needed, tribal leaders say, as they brace for further cases: “We shouldn’t be the remaining to get equipment. We’re the first voters of this nation.”
2 hours in the past
Information Articles
Depart a remark
Equipment is sorely needed, tribal leaders say, as they brace for further cases: “We shouldn’t be the remaining to get equipment. We’re the first voters of this nation.”
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment