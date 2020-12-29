Fearless miscreant in Ghaziabad, youth beaten with rod in broad daylight, died during treatment

A heartbreaking case has come to light from Loni in Ghaziabad. Here some miscreants committed a frightening incident in front of everyone on the road. The attackers beat the young man in an auto by beating him with an iron rod and head. During this time, the man was lying on the road and died. During this time, people standing on the road kept watching this incident happen but no one came to save it. Also Read – In the desire to become rich, kidnapped the child first, then cut off his nose and ears and nails

Let me tell you that while the crooks were attacking that person, during this time, he was also requesting help from the people present there, but no one came to save him, but people were busy making videos. When that person died after beating the rod, the crooks fled from there. Let me tell you that the incident was so painful that whoever saw the spirit of it would tremble.

The miscreants had rod and saria as well as tamancha. Both miscreants were coming in auto chase, in which the man was riding. After some time, both the miscreants overtook the young man's auto and went beyond it. After this, he forcibly took the person out and attacked him with a rod and then escaped from there.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the victim to the hospital. He died while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Explain that the deceased has been identified as Ajay and the accused have been identified as Govind. It is being told that Govind is also a vicious criminal. After this incident, questions are being raised on the Ghaziabad police. Police say that they are currently investigating the case.