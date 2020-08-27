‘Fearless’ Soccer Docuseries Picked up by 108 Media

108 Media, a Singapore-based content material distribution and improvement firm with places of work in Toronto, Japan and Europe, has picked up worldwide gross sales rights to docuseries “Fearless: Rise of the Johor Southern Tigers.” The collection spotlights Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT), a soccer group, whose victories have helped construct a neighborhood, a society, a state and a nation.

“Fearless” is co-directed by Leon Tan (producer of “Struggle of the Worlds: Goliath”) and Tony Pietra Arjuna. It’s produced by Kuala Lumpur-based Supernova Media, and contains of 5 x 22-minute episodes, with English language narration and subtitles.

Filmed throughout the 2019-20 season, “Fearless” tracks the personalities of the JDT group, their superfans often called the “Boys of Straits,” boardroom politics, lifts the lid on the group’s new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, and examines the group’s progressive youth academy program.

“Some ridiculed our desires however this unique, behind the scenes collection exhibits what Johor Darul Ta’zim FC is basically all about and the way now we have turn out to be a drive to be reckoned with. ‘Fearless’ options never-before-seen footage of how the Southern Tigers have turn out to be an empire, the struggles and success, how the membership is managed away from the general public eye and the drive behind our infinite pursuit for achievement, on and off the pitch,” mentioned HRH Main Normal Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor. The Crown Prince, who has backed the group for eight years, can also be interviewed for the collection.

“We’re immensely impressed with the size of ‘Fearless’s’ manufacturing values, its inspirational, narrative worth surrounding the game and its capacity to unite a whole area,” mentioned Abhi Rastogi, CEO of 108 Media.

The corporate pitches itself as working “a completely built-in cross-border and cross-cultural media and leisure ecosystem, spanning financing and funding, manufacturing and improvement, branded leisure, community gross sales, and content material licensing enterprise divisions.” It has beforehand been concerned with faith-based sports activities drama “100 Yards”; “Eerie,” by cult Filipino director Mikhail Pink; and horror-action movie “Finest Served Chilly.”