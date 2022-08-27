Fears grow of an atomic disaster: Russia refused to accept the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Ukraine reconnected the Zaporizhia (south) nuclear power plant to its electrical network on Friday, occupied by Russian forces since March and disconnected from its system the day before, although it warned that the danger persists.

Russia blocked an agreement on Friday at the tenth review conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (TNP) nuclear, for issues related to its invasion in Ukraine and the taking of the central Zaporizhzhia.

After almost a month of discussions and after extending the last day for several hours in search of a consensus, the conference was closed without approving its final document due to Russian objections.

The Moscow resistance occurs in a time when the war in Ukraine has once again caused fear with a nuclear conflict the international community was unable to agree on a minimum at this meeting, considered a key event for atomic disarmament efforts.

The Kremlin delegation was the only one that took the floor in the final session to oppose the last draft presented by the president of the conference, the Argentine Gustavo Zlauvinenwhich the rest of the 191 signatory countries of the NPT were willing to accept.

Russia blocked the agreement of the Non-Proliferation Treaty of nuclear weapons considering that it is “politicized”

Russia assured that, of the entire lengthy document, it only had problems with five paragraphs that it considered “politicized”.

Although he did not specify which ones, according to diplomatic sources the disagreement in these last hours had focused on the mentions of the situation in the Ukrainian plant of Zaporizhzhia and the need for its control to return to the competent authorities .

the plant of Zaporizhzhiathe largest in Europe, was taken by Russian troops at the beginning of the war and in recent days it has been the object of repeated attacks -of which Moscow and kyiv accuse each other- that have set off alarms in the face of a possible disaster.

The broad final declaration that was being negotiated as conclusions of the conference reviewed the application of the NPT and set priorities for the future at a time when the UN itself warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict is at its highest point in decades.

“We find ourselves at a time in history when our world is increasingly plagued by conflict and, most alarmingly, the growing prospect of the unthinkable: nuclear war. At this time, it is imperative that we seek to amplify what unites us, not what divides us. ”, the president of the conference pointed out minutes before Russia blocked the text.

Although the war in Ukraine made this a particularly difficult meeting, It is not the first time that the periodic review of the NPT has been closed without consensushappened in the last edition, held seven years ago.

the plant of Zaporizhzhia it requires energy to run the vital cooling systems of reactors. A loss of cooling could lead to a nuclear meltdown.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s transmission system operator, reported Friday that two damaged main lines supplying electricity to the plant had resumed operation, ensuring a stable power supply.

The country’s nuclear power agency, Energoatom, said the plant had been reconnected to the grid and was producing electricity.”for the needs of Ukraine”.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskywarned this Thursday that “every minute spent by Russian troops at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant increases the risk of a global radioactive disaster”, for which he urged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other organizations to move “much faster” to protect these facilities.

Zelensky recalled that the plant was disconnected this Thursday from the Ukrainian power grid “for the first time in history”, after an escalation of tensions in the area in which both parties blame each other for carrying out bombings.

The Ukrainian president pointed out that, on the part of kyiv, “everything possible” is being done to prevent “an emergency scenario”, but admitted that it may not be enough: “It does not only depend on our country”

The emergency protocols at the nuclear plant worked, but Zelensky recalled that if the alternative generators had not been activated, there would have been a radioactive leak.. “Russia has put Ukraine and all Europeans in a situation where we are one step away from disaster,” she noted.

The Ukrainian president pointed out that, on the part of kyiv, “everything possible” is being done to prevent “an emergency scenario”, but admitted that it may not be enough: “It does not only depend on our country”, he added.

“It can be done in a matter of days, before the occupiers bring the situation to an irreversible point. And it is easier to do it now than later, when the wind begins to spread the radiation throughout Europe, ”he said.

(With information from EFE, Europa Press and AFP)

