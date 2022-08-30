Featured video game releases of the month, which games to buy in September?

The Last of Us Remake, Splatoon 3, Grounded and many more to choose from.

Going back to school, the end of the holidays, the work that piles up after weeks of hiatus… does it ring a bell? September is already here! And with the arrival of the new month we begin the exhausting race for Christmas. Welcome to the beginning of the crazy and stressful Christmas campaign. Yes, there is still a long way to go until Christmas Eve, but from now on, every month we are going to have a ton of games that are going to compete to become the most desired gift for children and adults. The competition starts strong.

Over the next few weeks we are going to enjoy a wide variety of releases on PC and consoles, and as usual, at 3DJuegos we have prepared a video with the September 2022 release highlights. Among them are Splatoon 3 for Nintendo Switch, the remake of The Last of Us on PS5, or the release of the final version of Grounded on PC and Xbox, the new Obsidian Entertainment.

Los anime fans They also have a date with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R, and if graphic adventures are your thing, Return to Monkey Island is surely one of the most anticipated games of the year for you. There are other promising releases like Steelrising, from the authors of Greedfall, or the musical shooter Metal: Hellsinger.

Console players will be able to enjoy at home the adaptations of titles as remarkable as Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Outer Wilds or Hardspace: Shipbreakers, in addition to the fact that in September, as is tradition, the new chapters of sports sagas as emblematic as FIFA and NBA 2K arrive. What is your most anticipated release in the coming weeks? Don’t forget to leave a comment on the news talking about it.

The video games of September 2022 YEAR: Change (Switch) – September 1



Chenso Club (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 1 de septiembre



JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R (PC) – 2 de septiembre



LEGO Brawls (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, iOS) – 2 de septiembre



JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 2 de septiembre



The Last of Us: Part 1 (PS5) – September 2nd



Biomutant (PS5, XSeries) – September 6



Circus Electrique (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 6 de septiembre



Temporary (PC, PS5, XSeries, Switch) – September 6th



The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition (PlayStation) – 6 de septiembre



Steelrising (PC, PS5, XSeries) – September 8



NBA 2K23 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – 9 de septiembre



Splatoon 3 (Switch) – September 10



Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Series de TV, Netflix) – September 13th



Freedom Planet 2 (PC) – September 13



Isonzo (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – September 13th



Little Orpheus (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 13 de septiembre



Lovecraft’s Untold Stories 2 (PC) – 13 de septiembre



Sunday Gold (PC) – September 13



Metal: Hellsinger (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – 15 de septiembre



Outer Wilds (PS5, XSeries) – September 15



SBK 22 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – September 15



Return to Monkey Island (PC, Switch) – 19 de septiembre



Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5, XSeries) – September 20



Soulstice (PC, PS5, XSeries) – September 15



Serial Cleaners (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 22 de septiembre



Session (PC, PlayStation, Xbox) – 22 de septiembre



Slime Rancher 2 (PC, XSeries) – September 22



The DioField Chronicle (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch) – 22 de septiembre



World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic (PC) – 26 de septiembre



Dual Universe (PC) – September 27



Grounded (PC, Xbox) – September 27



Hokko Life (PC, PS4, XSeries, Switch) – 27 de septiembre



Life is Strange Remastered Collection (Switch) – 27 de septiembre



Tunic (PlayStation) – September 27



Destroyer: The U-Boat Hunter (PC) – 28 de septiembre



Dorfromantik (Switch) – September 28



From Space (PC, Switch, Stadia) – 29 de septiembre



Moonbreaker (PC) – September 29



Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (PlayStation, Xbox) – 29 de septiembre



Valkyrie Elysium (PlayStation) – 29 de septiembre



FIFA 23 (PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia) – September 30



Yuppie Psycho (PS4, Switch) – 30 de septiembre

