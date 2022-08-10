features, price and data sheet

One year after the launch of the Sennheiser Momentum 3, Sennheiser returns to the fray with Momentum 4 Wireless. The new circumaural headband headphones are committed to a design further from what we have seen in previous models and closer to proposals from other brands, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5, as well as comfort and, above all, autonomy.

And it is that the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless They offer up to 60 hours of battery life, a fairly important promise that puts them above their main competitors.

Datasheet of los Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

sennheiser momentum 4 Wireless dimensions and weight N/D diaphragm unit Dynamic 42 mm Noise Cancellation adaptive noise cancellation ambient sound microphones MEMS 2×2 noise suppression 50 Hz a 10 kHz frequency response 6 Hz – 22 kHz sensitivity 106 dB SPL (1 kHz / 0 dB FS) impendancia Activa: 470 ohms Passive: 60 ohms connectivity Jack 3,5 mm USB Type C wireless connectivity Bluetooth 5.2 bluetooth profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP audio formats SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX adaptive drums 700 mAh up to 60 hours precio 349,90 euros

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless

The promise of comfort and autonomy





The Momentum 4 Wireless completely breaks with the design of the Momentum 3 Wireless to offer a more elegant design, but also somewhat more generic. The headphones are “light” (although the firm has not disclosed the weight) and have a “very padded” headband and pads. The low-friction hinge mechanism allows you to adjust the position without too much force, and of course the ear cups are foldable.

It draws attention that the new headphones now lack buttons. Instead, Senneheiser has opted for a touch interface with gesture control. The only buttons available are for turning on the headphones and pairing them via Bluetooth. Everything else is done through taps and gestures.

In terms of sound, the headphones have a 42 mm transducer, they connect via cable or Bluetooth 5.2 to the mobile and are compatible with the SBC, AAC, aptX and aptX Adaptive codecs (279-420 kbps). Also have active noise cancellationambient mode and noise suppression on the microphones, arranged in a 2×2 matrix.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless supports multipoint connectivity

Finally, and regarding the battery, the headphones have a 700 mAh capacity and promise, according to the company, up to 60 hours of autonomy with a single charge. The fast charging system allows you to achieve, says Sennheiser, up to six hours of listening in just ten minutes. To save battery life, the headphones have automatic power on and off.

Versions and price of the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless





Los Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless They can be booked now and will go on sale on August 23. Its price is 349.90 euros and are available in black and white.