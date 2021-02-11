February Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed the model popularity rankings for male idol teams for the month of February 2021.

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of varied male idol teams, utilizing large information collected between January 11 and February 11.

For the thirty third consecutive month, BTS topped the model popularity rankings for boy teams with a model popularity index of 12,696,615. NCT took the No. 2 spot for the fifth month in a row with a model popularity index of 4,443,291. SEVENTEEN held on to their place at No. 3 with a model popularity index of 4,183,589.

EXO maintained its place at No. 4 like in final month’s rankings, whereas SHINee rose to No. 5, possible spurred by the information of their upcoming full group comeback.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS NCT SEVENTEEN EXO SHINee TREASURE 2PM BTOB THE BOYZ TXT Tremendous Junior MONSTA X Golden Youngster GOT7 VICTON ASTRO Stray Youngsters AB6IX INFINITE ENHYPEN ONEUS CRAVITY TVXQ ATEEZ SF9 BIGBANG NU’EST T1419 SECHSKIES WINNER

Supply (1) (2)