February Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February 11, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed the model popularity rankings for male idol teams for the month of February 2021.

The rankings had been decided by means of an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of varied male idol teams, utilizing large information collected between January 11 and February 11.

For the thirty third consecutive month, BTS topped the model popularity rankings for boy teams with a model popularity index of 12,696,615. NCT took the No. 2 spot for the fifth month in a row with a model popularity index of 4,443,291. SEVENTEEN held on to their place at No. 3 with a model popularity index of 4,183,589.

EXO maintained its place at No. 4 like in final month’s rankings, whereas SHINee rose to No. 5, possible spurred by the information of their upcoming full group comeback.

Try the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS
  2. NCT
  3. SEVENTEEN
  4. EXO
  5. SHINee
  6. TREASURE
  7. 2PM
  8. BTOB
  9. THE BOYZ
  10. TXT
  11. Tremendous Junior
  12. MONSTA X
  13. Golden Youngster
  14. GOT7
  15. VICTON
  16. ASTRO
  17. Stray Youngsters
  18. AB6IX
  19. INFINITE
  20. ENHYPEN
  21. ONEUS
  22. CRAVITY
  23. TVXQ
  24. ATEEZ
  25. SF9
  26. BIGBANG
  27. NU’EST
  28. T1419
  29. SECHSKIES
  30. WINNER

