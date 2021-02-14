General News

February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing massive information collected from January 13 to February 13.

BTS’s Jimin topped the record for the twenty sixth consecutive month with a model fame index of seven,051,880, marking a 4.73 % rise in his rating since January. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “ARMY,” “Spotify,” and “Instagram,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “reward extremely,” “take part,” and “confess.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.20 % constructive reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rose to second place after seeing a 7.65 % enhance in his model fame index since final month. His complete index for February got here out to six,785,560.

Lastly, BTS’s V took third place for the month with a model fame index of 5,332,558 for February.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. BTS’ Suga
  7. BTS’s J-Hope
  8. TVXQ’s Yunho
  9. BTS’s RM
  10. NU’EST’s Minhyun
  11. EXO’s Baekhyun
  12. EXO’s Kai
  13. Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob
  14. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  15. EXO’s D.O.
  16. SHINee’s Minho
  17. AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi
  18. NCT’s Jungwoo
  19. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  20. NCT’s Jaehyun
  21. AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin
  22. SF9’s Rowoon
  23. EXO’s Xiumin
  24. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
  25. Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun
  26. NCT’s Mark
  27. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  28. Golden Little one’s Y
  29. BTOB’s Changsub
  30. SEVENTEEN’s Jun

Watch Cha Eun Woo in his drama “True Magnificence” with subtitles beneath!

