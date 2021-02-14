February Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for particular person boy group members!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and neighborhood consciousness indexes of 653 boy group members, utilizing massive information collected from January 13 to February 13.

BTS’s Jimin topped the record for the twenty sixth consecutive month with a model fame index of seven,051,880, marking a 4.73 % rise in his rating since January. Excessive-ranking phrases in his key phrase evaluation included “ARMY,” “Spotify,” and “Instagram,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “reward extremely,” “take part,” and “confess.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 89.20 % constructive reactions.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo rose to second place after seeing a 7.65 % enhance in his model fame index since final month. His complete index for February got here out to six,785,560.

Lastly, BTS’s V took third place for the month with a model fame index of 5,332,558 for February.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BTS’s Jimin ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo BTS’s V BTS’s Jungkook BTS’s Jin BTS’ Suga BTS’s J-Hope TVXQ’s Yunho BTS’s RM NU’EST’s Minhyun EXO’s Baekhyun EXO’s Kai Spotlight’s Yang Yoseob Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul EXO’s D.O. SHINee’s Minho AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi NCT’s Jungwoo BIGBANG’s G-Dragon NCT’s Jaehyun AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin SF9’s Rowoon EXO’s Xiumin THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae Tremendous Junior’s Kyuhyun NCT’s Mark THE BOYZ’s Juyeon Golden Little one’s Y BTOB’s Changsub SEVENTEEN’s Jun

