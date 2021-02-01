February Comebacks, Debuts, And More To Look Forward To

Are you prepared for Ok-pop’s comebacks, debuts, and new releases this February? On prime of many thrilling returns from artists, there are additionally collaborations, a remix, and a brand new album version on the way in which!

Discover out what you may stay up for under:

February 1

New lady group QODES debuts on February 1.

February 2

CIX returns with their mini album “HELLO Chapter 0. Good day, Unusual Dream” on February 2.

February 3

Kim Myung Soo shares his first solo single album “Reminiscence” on February 3.

PURPLE Ok!SS releases their pre-debut single “Can We Discuss Once more” that day.

February 5

aespa unveils the remake single “Perpetually” (authentic by Yoo Younger Jin) on February 5.

SECHSKIES and Yoo Hee Yeol have teamed as much as launch the only “Don’t Look Again” on that day.

MOMOLAND and German producer Chromance will share a brand new model of the tune “Wrap Me in Plastic” on February 5.

(G)I-DLE have collaborated with DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and can launch a remix of “HWAA” collectively on that day.

February 8

UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok shares his solo album “2ND DESIRE [TASTY]” on February 8.

February 12

GOT7’s Mark and Sanjoy reveal the digital single “One in a Million” on February 12.

February 15

Chungha drops her first full album “QUERENCIA” on February 15.

Co-ed group CHECKMATE shares their single “YOU” that day.

February 17

New lady group TRI.BE makes their debut on February 17 with the only album “Da Loca.”

February 18

The brand new boy group Kingdom debuts on February 18 with “Excalibur.”

February 19

BTS will share a brand new version of their album “BE” on February 19. This model titled “BE (Important Version)” incorporates the eight tracks that have been beforehand included on “BE (Deluxe Version)” and it’s stated that “a number of parts of the album can be totally different from the earlier report.”

February 22

SHINee makes a comeback on February 22 with a brand new full album.

More to stay up for

Kang Daniel has additionally introduced a comeback in February, whereas MONSTA X’s I.M is planning to launch his first solo single towards the top of the month.

Which February launch are you essentially the most enthusiastic about?

Replace: This text has been edited after Tremendous Junior’s comeback was postponed to March 16.