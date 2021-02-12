General News

February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February 12, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for woman teams!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of assorted woman teams, utilizing massive information collected from January 12 to February 12.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot on the prime of the listing this month with a model repute index of 4,727,078, marking a modest 1.91 % rise of their rating since January.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BLACKPINK’s key phrase evaluation included “on-line live performance,” “Billboard,” and “Jennie,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “carry out,” “donate,” and “surpass.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 79.82 % optimistic reactions.

(G)I-DLE rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with an 18.87 % improve of their model repute index since final month. The group’s complete rating for February got here out to three,535,118.

Lastly, MAMAMOO got here in third place with a model repute index of three,230,068, marking a formidable 46.85 % rise of their rating since January.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. (G)I-DLE
  3. MAMAMOO
  4. TWICE
  5. IZ*ONE
  6. GFRIEND
  7. Oh My Girl
  8. Pink Velvet
  9. aespa
  10. Dreamcatcher
  11. Women’ Era
  12. ITZY
  13. fromis_9
  14. WJSN
  15. APRIL
  16. Cherry Bullet
  17. Lovelyz
  18. LOONA
  19. Apink
  20. Women’ Code
  21. MOMOLAND
  22. PIXY
  23. Weki Meki
  24. woo!ah!
  25. Weeekly
  26. STAYC
  27. LABOUM
  28. STELLAR
  29. DIA
  30. Girl’s Day

