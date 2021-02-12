February Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model repute rankings for woman teams!

The rankings have been decided by way of an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, interplay, and group indexes of assorted woman teams, utilizing massive information collected from January 12 to February 12.

BLACKPINK held onto their spot on the prime of the listing this month with a model repute index of 4,727,078, marking a modest 1.91 % rise of their rating since January.

Excessive-ranking phrases in BLACKPINK’s key phrase evaluation included “on-line live performance,” “Billboard,” and “Jennie,” whereas their highest-ranking associated phrases included “carry out,” “donate,” and “surpass.” The group’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 79.82 % optimistic reactions.

(G)I-DLE rose to second place within the rankings after having fun with an 18.87 % improve of their model repute index since final month. The group’s complete rating for February got here out to three,535,118.

Lastly, MAMAMOO got here in third place with a model repute index of three,230,068, marking a formidable 46.85 % rise of their rating since January.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BLACKPINK (G)I-DLE MAMAMOO TWICE IZ*ONE GFRIEND Oh My Girl Pink Velvet aespa Dreamcatcher Women’ Era ITZY fromis_9 WJSN APRIL Cherry Bullet Lovelyz LOONA Apink Women’ Code MOMOLAND PIXY Weki Meki woo!ah! Weeekly STAYC LABOUM STELLAR DIA Girl’s Day

