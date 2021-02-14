February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 535 woman group members, utilizing large knowledge collected from January 14 to February 14.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot on the high of the listing with a model status index of 4,380,571, marking a 53.42 p.c improve in her rating since final month. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “Chum Churum,” and “THE SHOW,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “open,” “surpass,” and “promote.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.95 p.c constructive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé rose to second place within the rankings this month after seeing her model status index rise by 70.58 p.c since January. The idol’s complete index for the month got here out to three,212,101.

Lastly, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon got here in third place after having fun with a powerful 96.20 p.c improve in her model status index, bringing her to a complete rating of two,694,661 for February.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

BLACKPINK’s Jennie BLACKPINK’s Rosé (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon MAMAMOO’s Hwasa BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Oh My Girl’s Arin IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju Oh My Girl’s Seunghee (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi BLACKPINK’s Lisa (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon Pink Velvet’s Seulgi Pink Velvet’s Irene aespa’s Karina (G)I-DLE’s Soojin IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon aespa’s Winter (G)I-DLE’s Minnie TWICE’s Nayeon Women’ Technology’s Hyoyeon (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Gained Pink Velvet’s Pleasure APRIL’s Naeun IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri ITZY’s Yeji TWICE’s Jeongyeon Women’ Technology’s YoonA

