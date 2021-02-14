General News

February Girl Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February 14, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model status rankings for particular person woman group members!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the patron participation, media protection, communication, and group consciousness indexes of 535 woman group members, utilizing large knowledge collected from January 14 to February 14.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie held onto her spot on the high of the listing with a model status index of 4,380,571, marking a 53.42 p.c improve in her rating since final month. Excessive-ranking phrases in her key phrase evaluation included “YouTube,” “Chum Churum,” and “THE SHOW,” whereas her highest-ranking associated phrases included “open,” “surpass,” and “promote.” Jennie’s positivity-negativity evaluation revealed a rating of 83.95 p.c constructive reactions.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé rose to second place within the rankings this month after seeing her model status index rise by 70.58 p.c since January. The idol’s complete index for the month got here out to three,212,101.

Lastly, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon got here in third place after having fun with a powerful 96.20 p.c improve in her model status index, bringing her to a complete rating of two,694,661 for February.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month beneath!

  1. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  2. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  3. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon
  4. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  5. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  6. Oh My Girl’s Arin
  7. IZ*ONE’s Kim Min Ju
  8. Oh My Girl’s Seunghee
  9. (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi
  10. BLACKPINK’s Lisa
  11. (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon
  12. Pink Velvet’s Seulgi
  13. Pink Velvet’s Irene
  14. aespa’s Karina
  15. (G)I-DLE’s Soojin
  16. IZ*ONE’s Jang Gained Younger
  17. Women’ Technology’s Taeyeon
  18. aespa’s Winter
  19. (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
  20. TWICE’s Nayeon
  21. Women’ Technology’s Hyoyeon
  22. (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua
  23. IZ*ONE’s Choi Ye Na
  24. IZ*ONE’s Kim Chae Gained
  25. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  26. APRIL’s Naeun
  27. IZ*ONE’s Jo Yu Ri
  28. ITZY’s Yeji
  29. TWICE’s Jeongyeon
  30. Women’ Technology’s YoonA

