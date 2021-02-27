General News

February Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February 27, 2021
The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for singers!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from January 27 to February 27.

BTS held onto their spot on the high of the listing this month, scoring a model fame index of 13,215,433 for February.

In the meantime, IU rose to second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 9,656,213, marking a powerful 68.80 % rise in her rating since January.

Trot singer Im Younger Woong took third place with a model fame index of 8,654,221, whereas BLACKPINK got here in fourth place with a complete index of 6,149,244 for the month.

Lastly, Kang Daniel rose to fifth place after having fun with a whopping 149,99 % enhance in his model fame index since final month. His complete rating got here out to 4,912,957 for February.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. BTS
  2. IU
  3. Im Younger Woong
  4. BLACKPINK
  5. Kang Daniel
  6. Younger Tak
  7. Lee Chan Gained
  8. NCT
  9. Sunmi
  10. IZ*ONE
  11. TWICE
  12. SEVENTEEN
  13. Oh My Woman
  14. Kim Hee Jae
  15. GFRIEND
  16. Music Ga In
  17. EXO
  18. Lee Seung Gi
  19. Jung Dong Gained
  20. Chungha
  21. MAMAMOO’s Hwasa
  22. Women’ Era’s Taeyeon
  23. Jessi
  24. Pink Velvet
  25. Jang Min Ho
  26. Punch
  27. Park Jin Younger
  28. Ben
  29. Pink Velvet’s Pleasure
  30. Na Hoon Ah

Watch IU in her drama “Resort Del Luna” with subtitles under!

