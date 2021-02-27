February Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has revealed this month’s model fame rankings for singers!

The rankings had been decided by way of an evaluation of singers’ media protection, client participation, interplay, and group consciousness indexes, utilizing huge information collected from January 27 to February 27.

BTS held onto their spot on the high of the listing this month, scoring a model fame index of 13,215,433 for February.

In the meantime, IU rose to second place within the rankings with a model fame index of 9,656,213, marking a powerful 68.80 % rise in her rating since January.

Trot singer Im Younger Woong took third place with a model fame index of 8,654,221, whereas BLACKPINK got here in fourth place with a complete index of 6,149,244 for the month.

Lastly, Kang Daniel rose to fifth place after having fun with a whopping 149,99 % enhance in his model fame index since final month. His complete rating got here out to 4,912,957 for February.

Try the highest 30 for this month under!

BTS IU Im Younger Woong BLACKPINK Kang Daniel Younger Tak Lee Chan Gained NCT Sunmi IZ*ONE TWICE SEVENTEEN Oh My Woman Kim Hee Jae GFRIEND Music Ga In EXO Lee Seung Gi Jung Dong Gained Chungha MAMAMOO’s Hwasa Women’ Era’s Taeyeon Jessi Pink Velvet Jang Min Ho Punch Park Jin Younger Ben Pink Velvet’s Pleasure Na Hoon Ah

