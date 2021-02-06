February Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has printed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty well-liked entertainers, utilizing massive information collected from January 6 to February 6.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the listing this month with a model status index of two,993,702 for February. Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “KBS” and “You Quiz on the Block,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “return,” “rework,” and “advert.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.52 % % constructive reactions.

Park Myung Soo rose to second place within the rankings after seeing a 29.37 % improve in his model status index since January. The comic’s whole rating got here out to 1,229,570 for the month.

Lastly, Park Na Rae got here in at a detailed third with a model status index of 1,215,559 for February.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

Yoo Jae Suk Park Myung Soo Park Na Rae Kim Jong Kook Kang Ho Dong Kim Sook Lee Kwang Soo Shin Dong Yup Search engine optimization Jang Hoon Lee Kyung Kyu Lee Soo Geun Kim Sung Joo Jang Do Yeon Choi Yang Rak Ahn Jung Hwan Yoo Hee Yeol Kim Jong Min Kim Gura Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul Jo Se Ho HaHa Kim Joon Ho Music Ji Hyo Moon Se Yoon Yang Se Hyung Yang Se Chan Lee Younger Ja Noh Hong Chul Lee Sang Min Lee Hyori

Watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Operating Man” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and on “How Do You Play?” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews