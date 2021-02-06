General News

February Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

February 6, 2021
2 Min Read

The Korean Enterprise Analysis Institute has printed this month’s model status rankings for selection stars!

The rankings have been decided by an evaluation of the buyer participation, media protection, interplay, and group consciousness indexes of fifty well-liked entertainers, utilizing massive information collected from January 6 to February 6.

Yoo Jae Suk held onto his spot on the high of the listing this month with a model status index of two,993,702 for February. Excessive-ranking phrases within the star’s key phrase evaluation included “KBS” and “You Quiz on the Block,” whereas his highest-ranking associated phrases included “return,” “rework,” and “advert.” Yoo Jae Suk’s positivity-negativity evaluation additionally revealed a rating of 82.52 % % constructive reactions.

Park Myung Soo rose to second place within the rankings after seeing a 29.37 % improve in his model status index since January. The comic’s whole rating got here out to 1,229,570 for the month.

Lastly, Park Na Rae got here in at a detailed third with a model status index of 1,215,559 for February.

Take a look at the highest 30 for this month under!

  1. Yoo Jae Suk
  2. Park Myung Soo
  3. Park Na Rae
  4. Kim Jong Kook
  5. Kang Ho Dong
  6. Kim Sook
  7. Lee Kwang Soo
  8. Shin Dong Yup
  9. Search engine optimization Jang Hoon
  10. Lee Kyung Kyu
  11. Lee Soo Geun
  12. Kim Sung Joo
  13. Jang Do Yeon
  14. Choi Yang Rak
  15. Ahn Jung Hwan
  16. Yoo Hee Yeol
  17. Kim Jong Min
  18. Kim Gura
  19. Tremendous Junior’s Kim Heechul
  20. Jo Se Ho
  21. HaHa
  22. Kim Joon Ho
  23. Music Ji Hyo
  24. Moon Se Yoon
  25. Yang Se Hyung
  26. Yang Se Chan
  27. Lee Younger Ja
  28. Noh Hong Chul
  29. Lee Sang Min
  30. Lee Hyori

Watch Yoo Jae Suk on “Operating Man” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and on “How Do You Play?” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

High Photograph Credit score: Xportsnews

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.