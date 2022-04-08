Fed up with bureaucracy, this hacker has given an incredible response to the Administration: treat it as it treats us

We have already spoken at Genbeta about Jaime Gómez-Obregón: it is about a hacker (In the best sense of the word) Spanish specialized in promoting transparency in the public sector. At the time, we addressed how it became known with the launch of its platform on public procurement in Cantabria…

…and, later, with the one on his website about the irregular donations of Juan Carlos I. Recently, we also discussed how he managed to download legally public data that the design of the Treasury website kept away from the eyes of the public.

Two hours of paperwork to charge for a 30-minute talk

Sometimes, some public administration offers some glimmer of hope reaching out to activists like Gómez-Obregón to find out their point of view and learn from it. Just yesterday, Jaime tweeted that he had been contacted “from a relevant public institution [Nota del redactor: la Generalidad de Cataluña] to participate in a videoconference on ‘digitization’ with officials”.

How much time can we all lose in this rat maze of administrative procedures? I have just sent you by post, paper manuscripts, the absurd legal models that you ask me for. And let them “digitize” it! 😂#AmishAdministration pic.twitter.com/5fja5AUB3u — Jaime Gómez-Obregón (@JaimeObregon) April 6, 2022

And, most of the time, that glimmer of hope dies in a few seconds:

“For a 30 minute talk they ask me to do two hours of PDF paperwork and bureaucracy. […] How much time can we all lose in this rat maze of administrative procedures?

But our protagonist has not disappointed his followers. And it is that, when it is not possible to ‘hack’, there is always the option of ‘trolling’‘:

“I have just sent them by post, paper manuscripts, the absurd legal models that they ask me for.”

Notice that he has done more than that: in addition to the handwritten documentation, he has attached a text printed in Comics Sans with the “Declaration responsible for paying the bill on time”, intended to be signed by the regional president Pere Aragonès. Y to finish offr:

“At the Post Office they have told me that if it is an “important” letter, send it certified. But I have decided to send it with ordinary postage. The only important letters are love letters.”

At first, it seems that his contact in the regional administration has not taken it badly, but in a later e-mail he clarified the following:

“Having said this, and returning to procedural issues of our beloved public administration, I would need at least the budget and the responsible declaration send them to us by email (Law 39/2015 obliges legal entities to interact with the administration by electronic means). […] Likewise, the invoice will have to be processed electronically. In this link you have access.

the trolling

At this point, Jaime Gómez-Obregón has been forced to bring out the artillery, and reply with the following handwritten letter, submitted by “electronic means” (i.e. scanned and attached as an image in an e-mail):

“Thank you very much for your kind message. Indeed, Law 39/2015, of the Common Administrative Procedure of Public Administrations, obliges legal entities to interact with the Administration ‘by electronic means’. Note, however, that the handwritten letter that I put in the mail this morning comes from a natural person. That said, and since I do not find in the articles of the aforementioned law a precise definition of what exactly is meant by ‘electronic means’, I am pleased to compose this second letter with paper and pen, and send it to you photographed. Basically, it is not very different from what the Public Administration does when it publishes scanned lists of minor contracts, of debtors with the Public Treasury or of assets registered by the Church. I myself have spent many hours reverting the format of published documents.

As for the models that are required of me, I will gladly send them by ‘electronic means’, specifically in a ‘torrent’ (I am referring to the computer protocol, not to the minister). The Bit Torrent installation and usage manual is at your disposal at https://help.bittorrent.com. As you will see, the procedure is not very different from any Electronic Administration procedure. You ask me to send the invoice digitally signed. In reciprocity, I send you the digitally encrypted documents and then I copy my public cryptographic key, waiting to receive yours by this same means. —–BEGIN PGP PUBLIC KEY BLOCK—–

Then you also attach your public key, a long set of alphanumeric characters that, in combination with the use of the relevant private keys, allows us to encrypt and decrypt documents.

When Jaime mentions the “many hours” he has dedicated to “reverting the format of published documents”, he is referring to the annoying habit of printing and scan documents, and upload them to the Web as images within a PDFinstead of just converting PDF to original Word/Excel document.

This, which is sometimes done out of mere laziness and habit, in some cases is intentional, and Its objective is to hinder an eventual analysis of the documents intended to extract and cross-reference data..

The tweet, as you may have seen, has delighted many Internet users and has gone viral and has already accumulated almost 1,000 retweets and 250 quoted tweets, as well as more than 32,000 likes.