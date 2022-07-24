Fed up with criticism, a boxer invited a Twitter troll to fight and brutally beat him up

Fed up with the criticism, the boxer invited him to fight in the ring

This week one of the simplest fights that the Englishman had to face took place Sunny Edwards, who after reading several malicious comments from a user on social networks, decided to invite him to fight. Although he seems unusual, Fab Thong He accepted the challenge and, as expected, suffered a brutal beating.

It is that the boxer is not only physically prepared to face a duel in the ring, but also He is the current flyweight champion of the FIB, which is why it is one of the best in the world. Therefore, for him it was too easy a test, while for the Twitter troll the six minutes were a suffering.

It was that time that the amateur fighter endured who ended up on the ropes asking for the action to stop: “I’m going to throw up, it’s too fast.”, managed to say while gasping for air. It is that Edwards not only threw several blows at him, but also forced him to walk around the ring, with quick steps and going from one side to the other, making his weak opponent dizzy.

The world champion was kind to his opponent because he could have knocked him out, however, he chose to taunt him during various stretches of the fight, raising his hands, lowering his guard, and even making faces at him to provoke him.

This is how the Twitter troll ended

After the fight, Edwards, who as a professional has a record of 18 victories in as many presentations, wrote on social networks: “In all seriousness I respect Tanga for traveling four hours by train from London to Sheffield, on her own back and dragging me. off the couch for a couple of rounds of training.” On his part, the fan replied: “I just want to say with all my heart, thank you Sunny Edwards, you showed me that in the UK there is at least one SUPER CHAMPION. I will pray to God to protect you, your family and friends, he is fast, he really is fucking fast.

The video of the fight that was broadcast on Instagram has already gone viral on social networks and many users have applauded Fab Tanga for having dared to get into the ring, although his performance left much to be desired as he was completely humiliated.

