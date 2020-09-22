Federation Boards Carice van Houten’s ‘Pink Mild;’ Unveils Trailer

Federation Leisure has acquired worldwide distribution rights to “Pink Mild,” a women-driven collection created by Carice van Houten (“Recreation of Thrones”) and Halina Reijn (‘Intuition’) which is able to world premiere in competitors on the third version of Canneseries.

The ten-part Belgian/Dutch co-production, “Pink Mild” portrays three girls (van Houten, Reijn and Maaike Neuville, “The Twelve”) with utterly totally different backgrounds who get caught up in a world of human trafficking, prostitution and exploitation between Amsterdam and Antwerp. Sylvia, a prostitute, runs a brothel along with her shady boyfriend, Esther is a well-known soprano and comes from a rich atmosphere and Evi is a policewoman attempting to mix a significant case along with her household life.

“We’ve a mission to inform tales from a feminine perspective. ‘Pink Mild’ is strictly that: a narrative about girls, sexuality and energy however with monumental urgency,” stated van Houten and Reijn.

“We’re very proud that, after a beautiful improvement and shoot with the entire crew, we will now unleash the primary two episodes to a dwell and on-line viewers in Cannes,” added the artistic duo.

“Pink Mild” is written by acclaimed writer and screenwriter Esther Gerritsen (“Intuition”), Christophe Dirickx (“Tabula Rasa”), Frank Ketelaar (“Caught”) and Reijn. Wouter Bouvijn (“The Twelve”) co-directed the collection with Anke Blondé (“The Better of Dorien B.”).

The present was produced by Peter Bouckaert and Gunter Schmid for Eyeworks Belgium and Nelsje Musch-Elzinga, Mark Furstner and Erwin Godschalk for Hollands Licht within the Netherlands, in co-production with VTM and BNNVARA, in collaboration with Man Up Movie.

The Flanders Audiovisual Fund / Mediafonds, The Netherlands Movie Manufacturing Incentive and the Belgium Tax Shelter incentive supported “Pink Mild,” in collaboration with SCIO Productions.

“Pink Mild” is without doubt one of the a number of formidable collection from Benelux dealt with by Federation Leisure, together with “Undercover,” a thriller present produced by De Mensen, “The Twelve,” a psychological thriller produced by Eyeworks, and “Amsterdam Vice,” a collection set in opposition to the backdrop of the tumultuous 1980’s coronation riots, produced by Millstreet Filmy.

The third version of Canneseries, which unveiled its lineup at present (Tuesday), will happen Oct. 9 – 14.