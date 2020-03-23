Federation Entertainment Boards Laila Marrakchi’s Female-Driven Show ‘Casa Girls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Federation Entertainment has come on board main Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi’s “Casa Women,” a collection about 4 twentysomething single ladies dwelling in Casablanca.

“Casa Woman” is being developed by Lauraine Heftler and Michael Gentile’s The Movie, whose credit embrace Julie Delpy’s movies and upcoming collection “On The Verge” (working title). Federation Entertainment will probably be co-producing the collection, on prime of dealing with Worldwide gross sales, and is presenting the mission as a part of Sequence Mania’s digital co-production discussion board.

The comedy-drama collection will comply with Kenzo, a younger lady who’s been dwelling in Paris for 10 years and returns to her homeland in Casablanca to recover from a nasty breakup. However as a substitute of discovering the consolation and peace she wished for, Kenza discovers that her mother and father have gone broke. Compelled to take a small job, she begins working as a photographer for a cheeky wedding ceremony planner who turns into her good friend, together with two different twentysomething ladies from totally different backgrounds.

Marrakchi, who’s creating the script in collaboration with Stephanie Duvivier and Dorothee Lachaud, cited “Women” as an inspiration for “Casa Women,” and mentioned she had the concept of doing it after making a documentary on the difficulty of intercourse in Morocco that led her to interview many younger individuals.

Federation Entertainment’s founder Pascal Breton described Marrakchi, whose credit embrace the favored movies “Rock the Casbah” and “Marock,” as “one among fashionable Morocco’s strongest advocates for girls.”

“‘Casa Women’ is an ideal automobile for Laila to painting the lighter facet of a really severe difficulty, and Federation is thrilled to assist such a gifted—and important—mission,” mentioned Breton, including that the collection definitely “resonate with ladies throughout France and Europe, to not point out Morocco.”

In each “Rock the Casbah” and “Marock,” Marrakchi handled sexual taboos, cultural and spiritual values, patriarchy and feminine emancipation in Morocco. “Rock the Casbah” certainly explored the journey of an actress who’s been dwelling in New York who returns house to Tangier, in Morocco, for the funerals of her father and clashes with the patriarchal guidelines of her household. In “Marock,” in the meantime, Marrakchi explored a forbidden love between a Muslim lady and a Jewish younger man. The 2 motion pictures struck a chord with Moroccan audiences and traveled to many international locations.

Moreover her movie credit, Marrakchi has additionally directed episodes of the hit spy thriller collection “The Bureau,” and wrapped a couple of months in the past the shoot of two episodes of Damien Chazelle’s anticipated Netflix collection “The Eddy.”

Federation Entertainment, one among Europe’s most profitable and prolific TV co-production and distribution banner, has been promoting collection around the globe, from “The Bureau” to “Dangerous Banks.”