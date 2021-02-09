Federation Entertainment Boards ‘Vatican,’ ‘The Sect’

Federation Entertainment, Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan’s impartial manufacturing and distribution group, is ramping up its premium documentary output with a slate of recent acquisitions, together with “The Vatican” and “The Sect.”

“The Vatican” is a six-part investigative documentary sequence exploring the top of Catholicism, and the way incessant scandals and an ever altering society have weakened its foundations. “The Vatican” is directed by Kat Steppe, co-written by Rik Torfs and Jo Badisco, and produced by Kato Maes and Kristoffel Mertens at Belgian outfit Paneka for the broadcaster VRT. Now filming, the sequence has already been pre-sold to French SVOD service Salto.

“The Sect,” in the meantime, delivers an in-depth look into the Order of the Photo voltaic Temple. The five-part docuseries sheds gentle on what led 74 members of the cult to commit mass suicide throughout France, Switzerland and Canada, between 1994 and 1997. “The Sect” is produced by Matthieu Belghiti and Jean-Xavier De Lestrade, the Oscar-winning director of “Homicide of a Sunday Morning” and “The Staircase,” and produced by What’s Up Movies (“Trial 4”). “The Sect” is the primary authentic documentary sequence commissioned by Salto.

Federation has additionally secured worldwide distribution rights to Mai Hua’s documentary “Make Me a Man: Conferences with Unimaginable Males,” which follows a charismatic therapist, Jerry Hyde, interviewing his male sufferers concerning the completely different definitions of masculinity in at this time’s world.

The corporate’s latest acquisitions additionally embrace “Lil’ Buck: Actual Swan,” a multi-award profitable documentary that charts the journey of a hip-hop dance prodigy from the streets of Memphis who additionally turns into a standout ballet dancer. The film, directed by Louis Wallecan, was a part of Tribeca’s choice in 2019 and gained finest movie at San Francisco within the dance class.

Federation’s earlier documentary pickups embrace “Paris: a Wild Story,” “First Man,” “The Secret Journey of Migratory Birds,” “Homo Sapiens,” in addition to docu-dramas “The Assassination of Henry IV,” “The Escape of Louis XVI” and “The Attraction of 1940.”

Federation’s push into premium documentary is being spearheaded by Myriam Weil, the corporate’s head of documentaries. The corporate’s present documentary slate consists of “Wenger, Invincible.”