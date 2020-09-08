Federation Kids & Family Boards TeamTO’s ‘Presto! School of Magic!’

Federation Kids & Family and main European children leisure firm TeamTO are becoming a member of forces on the brand new animated comedy collection “Presto! School of Magic,” a by-product of Studiocanal’s animated function hit “The Home of Magic.”

Federation Kids & Family can be repping the collection in worldwide markets exterior of China. Set to be launch this fall, “Presto! School of Magic” is produced by TeamTO with Belgian companions Panache Productions and La Compagnie Cinématographique.

French broadcasters M6 and Canal Plus have already commissioned the collection. It revolves round a band of proficient and curious children who dream of changing into magicians, together with Dylan and Lisa who’re new college students of the varsity which was once an outdated mansion. Every child has a unique motive for attending the varsity, however they’ve one factor in widespread: a ardour for phantasm, conjuring and the artwork of magic.

“Presto! School of Magic” was an Official Choice at Cartoon Discussion board 2017 the place the collection’ producer, Corinne Kouper, was twice honoured as Producer of the Yr in 2010 and 2015. Kouper, who’s behind fashionable exhibits and movies akin to “Mighty Mike,” “Angelo Guidelines” and “Yellowbird the film,” additionally gained two Emmy Awards and one Pulcinella Award.

“We’re thrilled to start this partnership with our good mates at Federation, an organization that – like TeamTO – has established itself as a number one participant within the world children market,” mentioned Guillaume Hellouin, president and co-founder of TeamTO. “Our inventive visions for Presto! School of Magic are completely aligned, making them a great option to distribute to all our mates around the globe,” mentioned Hellouin.

Monica Levy, the top of gross sales at Federation Kids & Family pointed that “TeamTO has a strong popularity as one of probably the most inventive studios within the trade right now, and their distinctive productions share the identical high-end values that complement our present premium titles.”

“‘Presto! School of Magic’ is a tremendous collection that has all of the distinctive components to encourage magic-loving children the world over, and the timing for such an uplifting exceptionally crafted manufacturing is ideal,” added Levy.