Federer revealed the ritual that calms him down in matches and left a reflection on his retirement from tennis

Federer explained that it was only when he won his third Wimbledon that he began to be recognized worldwide (Photo: REUTERS)

The era of Big 3 begins to fade slowly. Novak Djokovic, current number 1 in the men’s ranking, is the only one that is active today and will face the new generation in the next ATP World Tour Finals that brings together the eight best rackets of the season. In the meantime, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer They are enjoying a well-deserved vacation while using the time to recover from various injuries that took them away from the circuit during the second half of the year.

In his case, the 40-year-old Swiss is currently enjoying his homeland and does not despair when thinking about a possible retirement. “There is no such thing for me! But I wish I could choose the moment myself. I’m sure I’ll know when that time comes. I am not afraid of the time after my professional career. It will be a smooth transition. Mirka and I handle the balance of life between tennis, family and friends incredibly well, that’s what makes me almost proud. After all, what is really important in life? ”, Said the winner of 20 Grand Slams in a talk with the magazine Ringier.

Throughout his career, Roger earned the respect of the entire milieu and revealed that it took him a bit more at first simply because he was born in Switzerland: “It took three wins at Wimbledon for people here to figure it out and say, ‘Hey, it’s really good!’ Sometimes it is a shame when the euphoria is greater abroad than at home. I am very lucky to have grown up here and that I can still live this normality here today. That made me who I am today. “

Federer was the cover of the Swiss magazine Ringier where he talked about different topics

On the other hand, he explained what image of him he would like to see once he decides to leave tennis. “I hope they remember me as a good casual, cool and good tennis player. And as a person, I hope I have been able to set the example that, even if you are successful, you can treat people with decency, attitude and justice, “he added about the date that will be inevitable at some point in his life.

Federer said that one of the things that helped him the most in the sport was making the most of the times between each point. “One trick that helped me a lot was the towel trick. It is like when a baby has a comfortable blanket or a teddy bear. My coach said I needed something like that, something to help me withdraw into my world for a brief moment. For me it has become a ritual. Lost point, first reflection: towel. But then it was also because of the constant perspiration ”, described the Swiss.

In addition, he told a funny anecdote about his wife: “The following has happened to us, and perhaps you are not very happy that I tell this: Mirka called me in the middle of a match. He had completely forgotten that he was playing. That is exactly what I like about her, that is her charm: if she focuses on tennis, she focuses, but outside of the competition she is able to completely separate herself from it ”.

Roger ranks 16th in the ATP rankings and played his last game in Wimbledon, when he lost in straight sets in the quarterfinals to the Pole Hubert Hurkacz. Upon learning of his knee problems, he made the decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics. His physical condition did not improve with rest and that is why he chose to undergo a new surgery to recover in the best way and return in 2022 for what will surely be his last dance.

The Swiss Master, in addition to having two Olympic medals (gold in doubles in Beijing 2008 and silver in singles in London 2012), conquered 20 Grand Slams (8 Wimbledon, 6 Australian Open, 1 Roland Garros and 5 Us Open). In 2021 and 2020 he could not lift any trophies, but in 2019 he was left with four: Basel, Halle, Miami Masters 1000 and Dubai.

KEEP READING:

He became an Italian national, played against Los Pumas and was moved to hear the Argentine anthem

The Hamilton-Verstappen war worsened: the curious video of a fan that heated the atmosphere in Brazil

The fight the whole NBA talks about that ended with four players sent off