Federico Delbonis was the only Argentine survivor of the Roland Garros day

the azuleno Federico Delbonis He was very solid to settle down without pressure in the second round of Roland Garros, with his victory over the local Adrian Mannarino for 6-1, 7-6 (7-1) y 6-2in the only triumph achieved today by the Argentine tennis players, since Federico Coria and Facundo Bagnis were eliminated.

Delbonisranked 65th in the ATP world ranking, spent two and a quarter hours to beat Mannarino (69), a rival he had beaten last year in the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 and had lost in Auckland ATP 2015.

The 31-year-old Azuleño, who defends the points he obtained last year when he advanced to the round of 16 in what was his best performance in the French Grand Slam, will take on his next challenge against the Russian top ten Andrey Rublev (7),. with whom he lost the only time they met, last year on the Wimbledon lawn.

Delboteam hero Argentine Davis Cup who raised the trophy in Zagreb the November 27, 2016 after winning the final over Croatia (3-2), was the only Argentine who came out unscathed in a day in which the Santa Fe residents said goodbye quickly Federico Coria and Facundo Bagnis.

Rosario (54) lost in the opening round against the Slovak Alex Molcan (38) by 6-3, 6-4, 3-6 y 6-3 after three hours and seven minutes of play. For Coria it was about his second loss with Molcan in a week, since he had also lost in the quarterfinals of the French ATP from Lyon 6-3 and 6-2.

Another Santa Fe but from Armstrong, Facundo Bagnis (103), he also said goodbye quickly in the opening round although in his case it was more predictable, since he lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev (2) by 6-2, 6-2 y 6-2in a game that lasted one hour and 40 minutes. The Russian will have the Serbian as his next rival Laszlo Djere (56), who beat the Lithuanian Ricard Berankis (101) by 6-4, 6-4 y 6-4.

In the case of Bagnishad a muscular problem that prevented him from playing fully physically, in fact for that reason last week he abandoned his match in the initial round ofl Swiss ATP Geneva after having lost the initial set with the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili por 6-4.

In another attractive opening round match, the Danish Holger Rune (40), beat the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (15) for 6-3, 6-1 y 7-6 (7-4) and thus achieved the first victory of his career in a Grand Slam.

In other notable matches, the talented French Richard Gasquet (70) beat the South African Lloyd Harris (39) by 6-1, 6-3 y 6-4; the Chilean Christian Garin (37) to American Tommy Paul (33) by 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 y 6-3; the belgian David Goffin (48) to Czech Jiri Lehecka (77) by 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 y 6-4, while the norwegian Casper Ruud (8) fired the talented Frenchman from tennis Jo Wilfried The Best Of Jo Wilfried (297) by 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 y 7-6 (7-0).

