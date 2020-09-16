Federico Veiroj Launches Story Creation Company Keen Tales

Uruguay-based director Federico Veiroj (pictured, left), a fixture on the Toronto and San Sebastian Movie Festivals, has launched a brand new firm, Keen Tales, which goals to create English-language tales and content material for cinema and streaming platforms.

Keen Tales’ meant clients are U.S.-based manufacturing firms, and subjects might be “thought strategically contemplating their distribution capability within the international market,” Veiroj, whose 5 options have performed each Toronto and San Sebastian, instructed Selection.

U.S. and Uruguay-based, Keen Tales has been co-founded with Martín Molinaro (pictured, proper), founding associate of inventive company Kozó, with workplaces in Argentina, Uruguay and the U.S., and in addition a newspaper caricature author.

Keen Tales’ first slate is known as ‘4 + 4,’ a bunch of eight tasks, together with 4 films and 4 collection, marked by a range of genres, codecs and audiences, starting from literary diversifications — robust tales with character-driven content material, the companions stated — to unique, present-day dramatic comedies.

First up is “The Plot,” based mostly on the graphic novel by U.S. cartoonist and author Will Eisner (“The Spirit” “A Contract With God), which is about within the current however with characters touring again to the 19th and 20th centuries. A screenwriter in Argentina and one other within the U.S. are engaged on the mission.

Additionally on the slate is “Maynard,” a restricted collection narrating the decisive moments within the little-known however adventure-packed personal lifetime of economist John Maynard Keynes. Keen Tales has optioned the official biography written by Robert Skidelsky, who’s a part of the mission.

Every mission on the slate has particular writing expertise hooked up, and might be bought on a person foundation, Veiroj stated. Although famend as a writer-director — his “A Helpful Life” received San Sebastian’s Movies in Progress, whereas “The Apostate” received the Fipresci prize — Veiroj underscored that Keen Tales was not set as much as develop tasks that he would go on to direct.

“The important thing to Keen Tales, for Martín Molinaro and myself, is the staff of screenwriters and researchers that we lead, its expertise and the give attention to constructing the power of tales,” Veiroj stated.

“We will rely on personal funding for the event of tasks, which has allowed us to arrange a staff with broad-ranging experience,” Molinaro added.