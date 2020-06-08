Fedor Bondarchuk Helms First Doc, Series for Shingle’s Growing Slate – Variety

Russian multi-hyphenate Fedor Bondarchuk was driving excessive after a sequence of blockbuster hits when Hollywood got here calling in 2014. Contemporary off the home success of his alien invasion film “Attraction,” and the World Conflict II epic “Stalingrad,” Warner Bros. tapped him to direct a big-budget film based mostly on Homer’s epic poem “The Odyssey.”

However then a devastating financial disaster hit Russia, and the deal unraveled, with Bondarchuk deciding he couldn’t decamp to Hollywood at a time when his personal nation was reeling. It was a prescient transfer. Six years later, the home market in Russia is booming, worldwide gross sales are rising by leaps and bounds, and Bondarchuk’s Artwork Footage Studio has grow to be one of many nation’s extra formidable manufacturing homes.

Earlier than the coronavirus pandemic struck, 2020 was shaping as much as be a banner 12 months for Bondarchuk, who lately signed with CAA. The sci-fi thriller “Sputnik,” which Artwork Footage produced with Vodorod Footage, Hype Movie, Russian Cinema Fund, NMG Studio and CTC Community, was set to premiere on the Tribeca Movie Pageant, and was picked up by IFC Midnight for U.S. theatrical launch. “For style movies reminiscent of ‘Sputnik,’ it’s a rare instance with this launch within the States,” says Bondarchuk.

Extraordinary, however not unprecedented for a producer who’s already paved a path of worldwide success. “Attraction” offered to greater than 80 territories, whereas “Stalingrad” was the primary Russian film to be shot completely in 3-D, and the primary to be launched within the IMAX format, incomes a restricted theatrical run within the U.S.

Throughout the digital Key Patrons Occasion, organized by Russian movie promotion physique Roskino from June 8-15, Bondarchuk will probably be presenting his newest initiatives: “Psycho,” a TV sequence revolving across the lonely and confused inhabitants of an unnamed metropolis; and “Bondarchuk,” a portrait of the profession of the director’s Academy Award-winning father Sergei (“Conflict and Peace”). Variety has been given unique entry to the documentary’s trailer.

“‘Bondarchuk’ is an important movie for me,” says Bondarchuk of his first documentary undertaking. The movie will hint the affect and legacy of a person who his son describes as “one of many solely administrators from the Soviet time to work globally.” The undertaking was shot in Russia, France, U.Ok., Italy and the U.S., and options interviews with a number of the director’s former collaborators.

This 12 months marks the 100th anniversary of Sergei Bondarchuk’s start, and the movie follows on the heels of Amazon’s digitally remastered rerelease of his Oscar-winning epic “Conflict and Peace.” “Bondarchuk,” says the director, is an homage to a storied profession in addition to a common celebration of movie. “It’s about cinema. It’s about our life,” says Bondarchuk. “It’s about us. It’s about the entire life we spent in cinema.”

“Psycho” is Bondarchuk’s first foray into dramatic sequence, and can launch later this 12 months on Russian streaming service extra.television. The eight-part sequence marks a brand new route for Bondarchuk that he partly attributes to the inventive alternatives supplied by digital media. “We’re all loopy about digital platforms right here in Russia,” he says. “It’s not like broadcast content material. The content material on these digital platforms is extra free.”

Additionally on Artwork Footage’s slate is “Comfortable Finish,” a dramedy about intercourse, love and porn, and the dance drama “Ballet,” each from director Evgeny Sangadjiev; and “A Canine Named Palma,” a household movie directed by Aleksandr Domogarov and produced by Mars Media and Amedia manufacturing.