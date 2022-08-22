Feel like Solid Snake himself with this amazing Metal Gear Solid VR mod that you can even try

Modder Holydh has created three zones so far, but he intends to expand it in the future.

Metal Gear Solid is one of those games that marked an era and that now any modification attracts attention. In this case we refer to a mod that puts you in the skin of the Solid Snake himself. Modder Holydh has set out to turn Metal Gear Solid into a fully immersive experience with virtual reality.

This mod totally matches aesthetics of the first Metal Gear Solid with the experience of virtual reality. According to Kotaku, they have only been made three zones with VR modification. In addition, it has a museum mode so that players can see in more detail the original design that the developers made.

At the moment Holydh has recreated three areas that you can tryThe mod can be downloaded through Nexus Mods, but at the moment there are three playable areas that are the initial area of ​​boxes and elevators, the helipad and tank depot. In this sense you are Solid Snake doing everything you could do in the game, but with much more immersion.

Holydh modder has in mind continue developing this experience. The author points out that he intends to continue with the recreation of other maps, but acknowledges that everything depends “on free time and motivation“, reads the description of the initial video.

3D Games Discord

More about: VR, Metal Gear Solid, Konami and Mod.