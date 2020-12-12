Feeling Empty After “Story Of The 9-Tailed”? Here’s What You Can Watch Next

Now that “Story of the 9-Tailed” is formally over, chances are you’ll end up experiencing large withdrawal signs. And that’s completely comprehensible, as a result of this drama completely stole our hearts from the get-go, then fully ran away with it with their well-written characters and epic plotline all the best way to the very finish.

Particularly when Lee Dong Wook did that little eyebrow increase. We had been all carried out for!

So that will help you together with your withdrawal anxieties, listed here are some dramas that you may (re)watch, whether or not it’s for the charismatic actors, the premise, or the tone of the present:

If you’d like extra of the charismatic leads:

For extra Lee Dong Wook

Anybody who has watched Lee Dong Wook in something has certainly fallen for his irresistible attraction. However he’s greater than only a (very) fairly face. His appreciable skills shine in no matter style he’s in, usually elevating even essentially the most common script. And in “Story of the 9-Tailed,” his ethereal seems are the right match to painting the very-much-in-love nine-tailed fox. So in case you’re bitten by the LDW-bug, right here’s what you may take a look at subsequent:

“Bubblegum” (2015)

“Bubblegum,” is probably not one in every of Lee Dong Wook’s most well-known dramas. And there are some components which will drag somewhat, however total, this little gem nonetheless garners various love from followers largely as a result of wonderful chemistry between Lee Dong Wook and Jung Ryeo Gained. The approach Park Ri Hwan and Kim Haeng Ah’s relationship transitions from childhood greatest buddies to lovers is handled gently and naturally, and is a fantastic journey to look at. Their relationship isn’t with out their obstacles however it’s these struggles that make us proceed to root for this very, very lovable couple.

Catch the primary episode of “Bubblegum”:

“As a result of I Need to Speak” (2019)

Since Lee Dong Wook has so many great dramas, his suggestions alone may fill one complete article. Oh wait, there is such an article! So make sure you test that out if you would like extra of him and his intensive filmography. However in case you’re in search of some Lee Dong Wook au pure, then you may take a look at his personal discuss present “As a result of I Need to Speak.” It’s a 12-episode discuss present with him because the MC, and also you’ll see friends starting from comedians to actors to assemblymen. For any “Goblin” followers, Gong Yoo is the visitor for the primary two episodes so there’s loads of real-life bromance in retailer for you!

Begin watching “As a result of I Need to Speak”:

For extra Jo Bo Ah

Jo Bo Ah caught our eyes together with her simple and pure portrayal of Nam Ji Ah, the whip-smart and really relatable human who can maintain her personal amongst all of the non-humans. She’s been persistently performing since 2011, starring in dramas similar to “Shut Up! Flower Boy Band” and “Surplus Princess.” Listed here are two of her more moderen tasks it’s best to take a look at:

“Goodbye to Goodbye” (2018)

“Goodbye to Goodbye” is a household drama centered round two ladies, Search engine optimization Younger Hee (Chae Shi Ra) and her son’s girlfriend Jung Hyo (Jo Bo Ah). This premise is actually attention-grabbing sufficient, particularly given the truth that the girlfriend seems on the mom’s doorstep pregnant. And the son himself doesn’t need the child. Naturally, the 2 ladies aren’t going to see eye-to-eye on issues. However after awhile, these two ladies from completely different walks of life discover themselves bonding over their respective failed relationships and discover therapeutic in and with one another. Total, you’ll be in for a drama that’s tender and thought-provoking.

Catch the primary episode of “Goodbye to Goodbye”:

“My Unusual Hero” (2018)

“My Unusual Hero” is about how Kang Bok Soo (Yoo Seung Ho) was expelled from his prestigious highschool as a result of he allegedly pushed his greatest buddy off a roof, a declare that was additionally backed up by his then girlfriend Son Soo Jung (Jo Bo Ah). Years later, due to a extremely publicized good deed, Bok Soo is re-accepted again to his highschool and decides to take the possibility to get revenge on the college and the 2 individuals who ruined his life. Although the storyline will get somewhat wobbly at factors, the characters themselves are all well-rounded and attention-grabbing, and the actors do an incredible job holding us viewers entertained. Plus, Yoo Seung Ho and Jo Bo Ah share such candy chemistry!

Beginning watching “My Unusual Hero”:

For extra Kim Bum

Kim Bum’s portrayal of Lee Rang — maniacal but susceptible — has been completely fascinating to look at and actually cements simply how good an actor he’s. Sadly, regardless that Kim Bum gained a whole lot of consideration as one of many F4 in “Boys Over Flowers,” his profession since then has been considerably subdued. Listed here are a few of his works that you might have missed out on:

“Padam Padam” (2011)

“Padam Padam” is understood for 2 issues: One, it’s the inaugural drama to air on the newly-launched JTBC channel, and two, Kim Bum misplaced quite a bit of weight for his function. He performed Lee Gook Soo, a guardian angel to his buddy Yang Kang Chil (Jung Woo Sung), who’s serving a protracted sentence for a homicide he didn’t commit. And thoughts you, that’s a literal guardian angel, with wings and every little thing. This can be a lovely drama, each in execution and in that means, and with a vastly gifted trio of Jung Woo Sung, Han Ji Min, and Kim Bum because the leads, you recognize you’ve bought a drama that may make your coronary heart race just a bit sooner.

Catch the primary episode of “Padam Padam”:

“Mrs. Cop 2” (2016)

“Mrs. Cop 2,” like the primary one, is a few feminine detective named Yoon Jung (Kim Sung Ryung) and her squad. Kim Bum is just not one of many detectives on her squad. His character, Lee Ro Joon, is the charismatic antagonist of the present. (Think about Lee Rang’s unfavorable qualities amplified — chaos-seeking and self-serving). This crime thriller largely focuses on Yoon Jung and Ro Joon’s harmful sport of cops and robbers, and also you may even end up shocked by the twists and turns. Whereas it’s debatable that the unique “Mrs. Cop” often is the higher model, the actors within the sequel (particularly Kim Bum) nonetheless ship in spades and are the highlights of the drama.

Begin watching “Mrs. Cop 2” right here:

If you’d like one thing with a male lead that loves ever so deeply:

Certainly we’re all suckers for male leads who’re so deeply in love with their different halves, they might transfer mountains for them. And male leads like Lee Yeon who fall in love twice with the identical individual? Who consciously chooses the identical individual once more? That sort of love is so sturdy it simply takes our breath away, similar to what we see in these dramas:

“I Hear Your Voice” (2013)

Although they had been nonetheless youngsters, it was love at first sight for Park Soo Ha (Lee Jong Suk) from the second he laid eyes on Jang Hye Sung (Lee Bo Younger). Nevertheless, after they meet once more as adults, she’s grow to be a really jaded and cynical public defender and really removed from the lady he’s been pining for all these years. However this doesn’t cease him from getting to essentially know her this time and falling in love her with this model of her, as flawed as she could also be. Lee Jong Suk imbues Park Soo Ha with such sincerity and earnestness — that plus all his puppy-like clinginess — is sufficient to soften any noona‘s coronary heart.

Begin watching “I Hear Your Voice”:

“Emergency Couple” (2014)

“Emergency Couple” stars Choi Jin Hyuk and Track Ji Hyo as a divorced couple that occurs to wind up working in the identical emergency room. Their divorce wasn’t essentially the most amicable, so all that baggage — plus the stress of being interns within the emergency room — weighs on them and ignites fairly a couple of fights between them. However alongside the best way, the identical circumstances power them to re-evaluate their relationship. They actually have a no-holds-barred dialog concerning the highs and lows of their failed marriage, permitting them to fall again in love with one another. This can be a heartfelt drama about second possibilities that’s gift-wrapped in a lot of humor and scorching chemistry.

Catch the primary episode of “Emergency Couple”:

If you’d like one thing vibrant and peppy:

For various us viewers, “Story of the 9-Tailed” turned out to be darker than we anticipated, particularly within the first few episodes that actually leaned into the horror component. So, in case you’re in search of one thing lighter and brighter to present your pounding coronary heart a break, then make sure you test these dramas out:

“Extraordinary You” (2019)

Whereas “Extraordinary You” is a youth drama set in a faculty setting, it’s surprisingly extra substantial and self-aware than one would count on from this style. On the coronary heart of all of it is a vibrant, vibrant drama a few group of youngsters who in the future understand they’re fictional characters in a manhwa (a comic book e-book). It’s a narrative of progress, of combating in opposition to a supposed destiny, and of a candy, candy old flame.

This little gem of a drama, led by the tremendous lovable Kim Hye Yoon and SF9‘s Rowoon, is sort of a heat ray of sunshine on a chilly winter’s day, and little question you’ll really feel all fuzzy inside after watching it. And as an added bonus, Lee Tae Ri, who performs the menacing Imoogi in “Story of the 9-Tailed,” can be on this drama because the equally oddly-named Dried Squid Fairy!

Catch the primary episode of “Extraordinary You”:

“Jugglers” (2017)

“Jugglers” is centered round secretaries who should “juggle” their workload to please their bosses. Amongst these secretaries is the mild-mannered Jwa Yoon Yi (Baek Jin Hee) who occurs to work for the chilly and distant Nam Chi Gained (Choi Daniel). Whereas a office drama is nothing new — and neither is a boss-secretary romance — “Jugglers” manages to rise above the fold with its relatable characters performed by a bunch of stable actors. They bring about a lot coronary heart to their characters, and so they themselves look like having a lot enjoyable whereas capturing this breezy rom-com. It’s a assure that you’re in for a really enjoyable time!

Catch the primary episode of “Jugglers”:

Re-watch “Story of the 9-Tailed”:

