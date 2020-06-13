Feeling Empty After “The King: Eternal Monarch”? Here’s What You Can Watch Next

Now that “The King: Eternal Monarch” is formally over, chances are you’ll end up with withdrawal signs that embody, however is just not restricted to, discovering your self a royal horse, checking your environment for doppelgängers, or drowning your sorrows in bubble tea from The Alley. And whereas these are completely wonderful choices, you can additionally indulge your self in additional dramas as an alternative (whereas consuming drinks from The Alley).

So whether or not you’re on the lookout for one thing solid associated or idea associated, listed below are some solutions:

Warning: Minor spoilers forward!

If you happen to preferred the actors from “The King: Eternal Monarch”

For extra Lee Min Ho, take a look at “The Legend of the Blue Sea”

Certain, Lee Min Ho has loads of hits you can identify on the spot, however “The Legend of the Blue Sea” is an efficient alternative on condition that it’s in all probability probably the most tonally comparable to “The King: Eternal Monarch.” Additionally, the 2 dramas bookend his navy enlistment so there’s poetry in that too. Lee Min Ho performs Heo Joon Jae in “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” a conman on the seek for his mom however unwittingly comes throughout a mysterious stunning girl (Jun Ji Hyun), who additionally seems to be a mermaid. Total, this enjoyable fantasy rom-com, like “The King: Eternal Monarch,” will make you chuckle and cry whereas additionally beautiful you with breathtaking visuals (of each solid and scenic photographs).

For extra Kim Go Eun, take a look at “Sundown in My Hometown” (movie)

Together with “The King: Eternal Monarch,” Kim Go Eun has really solely executed three dramas, spending most of her profession in movie as an alternative. On this 2018 film, Hak Soo (Park Jung Min), a wannabe rapper who doesn’t make it in Seoul, returns to his hometown as a result of his deadbeat dad is dying. Kim Go Eun performs Solar Mi, Hak Soo’s highschool classmate who additionally harbors a crush on him. Solar Mi stays by his aspect and watches over him whereas he’s struggling to come back to phrases together with his relationship together with his father in addition to his goals of succeeding within the business. It’s an effortlessly heartwarming story about progress and maturing, all wrapped in a heat sundown.

Watch "Sundown in My Hometown":

On a semi-related be aware, did you guys know that Kim Go Eun can sing? She’s downright ah-mazing!

For extra Woo Do Hwan, take a look at “Mad Canine”

Woo Do Hwan, together with his twin roles as doppelgangers Jo Yeong and Jo Eun Soeb, has been such a scene-stealer in “The King: Eternal Monarch.” He’s been in fairly just a few well-received dramas and his abilities are apparent. In “Mad Canine,” Woo Do Hwan performs Kim Min Joon, an unassuming however secretive workplace employee who cons his method onto a group of insurance coverage investigators. He finally lets the group in on his true motives and divulges himself to be good, resourceful, and artful. Woo Do Hwan turns in a formidable efficiency right here and shares scorching (b)romantic chemistry together with his co-stars Ryu Hwa Younger and Yoo Ji Tae.

For extra Kim Kyung Nam, take a look at “The place Stars Land”

“The place Stars Land” is a melodrama that revolves round a gaggle of those who work on the airport, together with Lee Soo Yeon (Lee Je Hoon) and Han Yeo Reum (Chae Soo Bin), who work within the Passenger Providers group. It’s an “workplace” drama that brings you the nice and cozy and fuzzies by the best way the airport employees construct relationships with one another and assist one another take care of no matter challenges pop up.

Whereas the drama doesn’t have probably the most tightly-written storyline, one of many saving graces comes within the type of the secondary couple, performed by Kim Kyung Nam and Lee Soo Kyung. The 2 of them are a part of the Safety Service group, and because the drama progresses, they regularly develop emotions for one another. Kim Kyung Nam is tremendous endearingly awkward and cute right here that you just’ll simply fall in love with him another time.

If you happen to preferred the parallel universe side or seeing actors taking over twin roles:

“Welcome 2 Life”

“Welcome 2 Life” is a enjoyable fantasy rom-com that stars Rain, Lim Ji Yeon, and Kwak Si Yang. After a tragic accident, self-centered, and opportunistic lawyer Lee Jae Sang wakes as much as discover himself in a parallel universe the place his life is dramatically altered. Right here, he’s a righteous prosecutor who’s additionally fortunately married to a detective (who additionally occurs to be his ex from the opposite timeline). And although this can be a rom-com, there’s nonetheless loads of thought-provoking tales to be discovered within the instances they work on, in addition to lots of coronary heart (and heartbreak).

“Born Once more”

“Born Once more,” a drama that solely simply completed just a few days in the past, is one which infuses romance with a criminal offense thriller, wrapped in a reincarnation setup. Two males and one girl, who are romantically and professionally linked to one different (that’s the great method of claiming one is a detective, the opposite a killer), are reincarnated 32 years later. In current day, although their lives seem like vastly totally different, their paths cross once more as in the event that they have been linked by destiny. And as the story strikes backwards and forwards between the previous and current, the thriller of what occurred 32 years in the past regularly unfolds and the trio have to come back to phrases with the painful selections of their previous and transfer in the direction of redemption.

“Kill Me Heal Me”

Earlier than this text totally slips right into a mire of crime/procedural dramas, let’s take a breather and permit me to introduce you to the last word one-actor-dual-role drama. Truly, it’s extra like one actor, seven roles in “Kill Me Heal Me.” Ji Sung‘s Cha Do Hyun — who has Dissociative Id Dysfunction — has seven differing identities, together with the tremendous charismatic (and horny) Shin Se Gi, the fun-loving bombs skilled Perry Park, and the last word fan lady who loves all cute oppas, Ahn Yona.

Ji Sung is totally chic right here, imbuing all seven identities with such distinct character and mannerisms whereas totally demonstrating the immense vary he has as an actor. That is such a enjoyable, therapeutic drama that even for those who’ve watched it (and chances are high you have got), you need to simply go rewatch it anyway.

If you happen to loved figuring out plot-related theories and wish to provide your mind an extra exercise:

“Voice”

“Voice” is a criminal offense drama (it’s on OCN, so it’s gritty) about those that work at an emergency name heart that type a “Golden Time” unit to rescue victims inside the golden time window (the small time-frame earlier than they’re seemingly killed). Whereas fixing instances, group members Moo Jin Hyuk (Jang Hyuk) and Kang Kwon Joo (Lee Ha Na) are additionally on the hunt for the mysterious serial killer who killed their respective family members earlier than slipping into anonymity.

This can be a drama that’s action-packed, fast-paced, thrilling, chilling, and sadly, it could additionally make you develop unhealthy emotions in the direction of scene-stealer Kim Jae Wook and his character. And for those who get pleasure from this, then rejoice, as a result of there’s additionally a season two and three prepared so that you can binge on!

“Life on Mars”

Korea’s adaptation of U.S./British reveals are considerably hit and miss. Fortunately, “Life On Mars” falls within the “hit” column, delivering an adaptation that not solely retains and respects the essence of the OG British model, but in addition totally makes it its personal being.

The drama follows by-the-book detective Han Tae Joo, who inexplicably finds himself 20 years prior to now, in 1988. There, he joins the Violent Crimes Unit and solves instances with them whereas additionally making an attempt to determine what precisely occurred to him. All of the thriller and crime threads apart (and your mind will certainly be spinning), the drama maintains concentrate on the characters and their relationships, making the emotional payout even larger. Lead by the stellar Jung Kyung Ho who delivers such a nuanced efficiency, that is one drama you need to undoubtedly take a look at!

“Memorist”

This webtoon adaption aired earlier this yr and is one other that may let you play detective alongside the characters. Centered round a supernatural detective (performed by Yoo Seung Ho) who can learn folks’s minds, “Memorist” performs like a online game the place the gamers should take down mini bosses to uncover and attain the ultimate Massive Unhealthy. It’s an exhilarating experience all the best way because the drama slowly reveals bits and items of knowledge, at all times giving us simply sufficient to allow us to assume we all know the reply, then… increase, we be taught that it was a pink herring all alongside!

How are you coping with your “The King: Eternal Monarch”-related withdrawals? Will you be getting your self a cuppa from The Alley? And which of those dramas have you ever watched slash will probably be watching subsequent? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

