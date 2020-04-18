Feelings Are Mixed On Keanu Reeves As Wolverine Fan Art

Go away a Remark
Keanu Reeves has by no means been as fashionable as he’s proper now. Between his John Wick movie franchise and the truth that Reeves simply seems to be one of many nicest guys in Hollywood, all people appears to like him. A star of that degree would appear destined to seek out his manner into one thing like a Marvel film, and it seems there have been conversations alongside these strains prior to now, however as of but nothing has come of it. Though, one artist has an concept for the place Reeves would possibly work: Wolverine.
Keanu Reeves is extremely fashionable and Wolverine is without doubt one of the all time fan favourite comedian guide characters, so that you would possibly assume folks could be completely in love with the concept of bringing these two collectively. Nonetheless, surprisingly, not all people is on board. First, take a look at the picture from Zerologhy, that turns John Wick into Logan.
We regularly see each newbie {and professional} artists fan solid their favourite actors as well-known superheroes or different characters. And so far as that goes, I feel Keanu Reeves as Wolverine works about in addition to anyone, however primarily based on the feedback on the Instagram put up, not all people agrees. As one individual factors out, the normal comedian guide design for Logan is definitely loads completely different than Keanu Reeves’ precise construct.
I cant see Keanu Reeves as wolverine. He’s strategy to tall. Logan is a brief, stocky man. However i can see him taking part in prince namor the Submariner
Whereas that is definitely true, that the comedian guide Wolverine is historically drawn to resemble a strolling beer keg with claws, it isn’t like Hugh Jackman is brief or stocky. The earlier large display screen Wolverine was tall and all people obtained over that when Jackman turned out to be in any other case completely good within the position.
In fact, when the MCU will get round to recasting Wolverine, this might be the studio’s likelihood to go together with a extra comedian correct model of the character.
In the meantime, different responses are a bit much less articulate, however much more adamant that it is a unhealthy alternative.
No… No god please no
No one appears to have a specific dislike for Keanu Reeves typically, as a result of critically who does not like Keanu Reeves? As a substitute, the unfavourable response appears to be principally centered round the concept that Reeves would match higher as a distinct character, or that Wolverine as a personality wants an extended break and needs to be left alone for now.
In fact, that is to not say that there aren’t some who completely love the concept of Keanu Reeves as Wolverine.
That is the true deal!! He needs to be Wolverine!!’
And there are different opinions consistent with this one, who assume Keanu could be good with a set of claws.
What do you assume? Does Keanu Reeves work as Wolverine? Tell us within the ballot beneath.
